Giovanni Mpetshi Perricard hits fastest serve in Wimbledon history – but still loses the point
The Frenchman launched a rocket in the first game of his clash against Taylor Fritz on Court 1
Giovanni Mpetshi Perricard broke the record for the fastest serve in Grand Slam history on Monday night as he clocked a 153mph rocket against Taylor Fritz.
The 21-year-old Frenchman, who stands at 6’8”, launched the massive serve in the first game of the first-round match on Court 1.
Astonishingly, the serve down the middle was returned exquisitely in play by fifth seed Fritz, who then won the point.
Perricard’s 153mph serve beats the previous Wimbledon record held by Tayor Dent (148mph in 2010) and Grand Slam record held by Reilly Opelka of 149mph at the 2021 Australian Open.
Perricard’s 153mph serve ranks as the ninth-quickest serve in history, and fifth-quickest via official statistics.
The world record, held by Australian player Sam Groth, stands at 163mph, clocked at the 2012 Busan Open in South Korea.
However, it is not officially recognised by the ATP, given it happened at challenger level, one step below the ATP Tour.
The quickest serve recognised by ATP stands at 157mph, from American John Isner in the 2016 Davis Cup against Australia in Kooyong.
As for this year’s first round clash, Perricard, who reached the fourth round at Wimbledon last year as a lucky loser, won the opening two sets on a tiebreak before Fritz came roaring back to force a decider.
However, play was suspended with the 11pm curfew looming, much to the irritation of Fritz, and the players will return to Court 1 at 2:30pm (approx.) on Tuesday.
