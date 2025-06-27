Wimbledon draw live: Latest updates as Carlos Alcaraz and Emma Raducanu learn fate
Follow live updates as the world’s top players await the draw for the third Grand Slam of the year
The 2025 Championships at Wimbledon are upon us as the All England Club opens its doors to the tennis world once again.
Carlos Alcaraz is eyeing a third consecutive title in SW19, and is also looking to become the second player to win Roland Garros, Queen’s and Wimbledon in the same year. World No 1 Jannik Sinner and British No 1 Jack Draper are the other favourites in the men’s draw.
World No 1 Aryna Sabalenka is the favourite for the women’s title, with 2022 champion Elena Rybakina and French Open winner Coco Gauff also leading contenders. Czech player Barbora Krejcikova is the defending champion.
Emma Raducanu, who has narrowly missed out on a seeding, leads the British contingent in the women’s draw, having overtaken Katie Boulter as British No 1 recently.
Good morning!
Welcome to The Independent’s coverage of Wimbledon 2025. Today’s blog will focus on the build up to the tournament which begins in earnest on Monday.
Defending champions Carlos Alcaraz and Barbora Krejcikova will look to retain their titles while British hopefuls Emma Raducanu and Jack Draper look to impress at SW19.
The draw for the men’s and women’s singles will take place later today so stick with us and we run through everything you need to know ahead of the competition beginning next week.
