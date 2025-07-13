Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Wimbledon crowd boo spectator after champagne cork interrupts Alcaraz-Sinner final

The match was briefly paused in the second set when a cork landed near Sinner, who was about to serve

Kieran Jackson
at Wimbledon
Sunday 13 July 2025 12:49 EDT
Alcaraz is the favourite - Sinner previews Wimbledon final

The crowd on Centre Court booed a fellow spectator during the Wimbledon men’s singles final on Sunday after a champagne cork landed on court, interrupting play briefly.

Jannik Sinner was preparing to serve in the early stages of the second set when a cork shot out from the crowd, landing just behind the world No 1.

Sinner was forced to retreat from his mark and moved the cork away from the court with his racket, before a ball-girl removed the cork off-court.

Jannik Sinner removes a champagne cork from Centre Court
Jannik Sinner removes a champagne cork from Centre Court (Getty Images)

Carlos Alcaraz held up his arms in annoyance, before the 15,000 on Centre Court jeered the guilty party, sat in the second row of the west stand.

In an announcement you’d only hear at Wimbledon, chair umpire Alison Hughes said over the microphone: "Ladies and gentleman, please don't pop champagne corks just as the players are about to serve."

Defending champion Alcaraz claimed the first set against fierce rival Sinner, despite being an early break down, in a tantalising rematch of their epic French Open final five weeks ago.

