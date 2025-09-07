US Open record prize money: How much do players earn round by round?
The US Open singles champions will take home $5m in the biggest grand slam pay-out of the season
This year’s US Open will offer what is claimed to be “the largest purse in tennis history” after a 20 per cent increase in total prize money.
The winner of the men’s and women’s singles will take home $5m each, in what is the biggest single pay-out among the four grand slams. It’s an increase of 39 per cent from last year, when Jannik Sinner and Aryna Sabalenka were awarded $3.6m.
The US Open has also increased its total prize money package with $90m (£67.4m) across the various draws.
Players who reach the first round of the men’s and women’s singles are also guaranteed $110,000, even if they go home without winning a match.
US Open prize money 2025 ($)
Men’s and women’s singles
Winners - $5,000,000
Runners-up - $2,500,000
Semi-finals - $1,260,000
Quarter-finals - $660,000
Round of 16 - $400,000
Third Round - $237,000
Second Round - $154,000
First Round - $110,000
Men’s and women’s doubles
Per pair
Winners - $1,000,000
Runners-up - $500,000
Semi-finals - $250,000
Quarter-finals - $125,000
Third Round - $75,000
Second Round - $45,000
First Round - $30,000
Mixed doubles
Per pair - the revamped US Open mixed doubles was won by Sara Errani and Andrea Vavassori
Winners - $1,000,000
Runners-up - $400,000
Semi-finals- $200,000
Quarter-finals - $100,000
First Round -$ 20,000
