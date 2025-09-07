Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Independent
BulletinTrump latest
US Open record prize money: How much do players earn round by round?

The US Open singles champions will take home $5m in the biggest grand slam pay-out of the season

Jamie Braidwood
Sunday 07 September 2025 08:12 EDT
Comments
Jannik Sinner won last year’s US Open in the men’s singles
Jannik Sinner won last year’s US Open in the men’s singles (Getty Images)
This year’s US Open will offer what is claimed to be “the largest purse in tennis history” after a 20 per cent increase in total prize money.

The winner of the men’s and women’s singles will take home $5m each, in what is the biggest single pay-out among the four grand slams. It’s an increase of 39 per cent from last year, when Jannik Sinner and Aryna Sabalenka were awarded $3.6m.

The US Open has also increased its total prize money package with $90m (£67.4m) across the various draws.

Players who reach the first round of the men’s and women’s singles are also guaranteed $110,000, even if they go home without winning a match.

US Open prize money 2025 ($)

Men’s and women’s singles

Winners - $5,000,000

Runners-up - $2,500,000

Semi-finals - $1,260,000

Quarter-finals - $660,000

Round of 16 - $400,000

Third Round - $237,000

Second Round - $154,000

First Round - $110,000

Men’s and women’s doubles

Per pair

Winners - $1,000,000

Runners-up - $500,000

Semi-finals - $250,000

Quarter-finals - $125,000

Third Round - $75,000

Second Round - $45,000

First Round - $30,000

Mixed doubles

Per pair - the revamped US Open mixed doubles was won by Sara Errani and Andrea Vavassori

Winners - $1,000,000

Runners-up - $400,000

Semi-finals- $200,000

Quarter-finals - $100,000

First Round -$ 20,000

