Jack Draper’s mixed US Open run ends in defeat as doubles specialists claim $1m prize

Jack Draper narrowly missed out on an appearance in the new-look US Open mixed doubles final.

Draper and American Jessica Pegula went into the event, played for the first time in the week before the main tournament, as the top seeds and eased through to the last four on Tuesday, including beating Emma Raducanu and Carlos Alcaraz in the first round.

In front of another packed crowd on Arthur Ashe Stadium on Wednesday, this time under the roof on a soggy New York evening, Draper and Pegula looked poised for victory when they led 8-4 in a deciding tie-break against Iga Swiatek and Casper Ruud, only to lose out 3-5, 5-3 (10/8).

But it was the Italians Sara Errani and Andrea Vavassori who retained their mixed doubles title, overcoming Swiatek and Ruud 6-3, 5-7, 10-6 to show that doubles prowess can overcome combined singles power.

The defending champions, who needed a wild card entry into the competition that prioritised singles rankings, relied on their veteran experience to outfox the Polish-Norwegian duo. The packed house at Arthur Ashe Stadium cheered wildly when Vavassori clinched it with a lethal forehand and hoisted Errani into the air in celebration, as the pair walked away with a $1m prize.

“We are doing something in these two years amazing,” said Vavassori, who also won the French Open title with Errani earlier this year. “We showed today that doubles is a great product.”

Earlier, Draper admitted he and Pegula had barely spoken to each other prior to forming a last-minute team after his previous intended partners Zheng Qinwen and Paula Badosa, both withdrew through injury.

He was also apparently unaware of the American’s prowess in doubles, and she was the key player in the opening set, while Draper and Pegula seemed to have taken a stranglehold on the match when they also led by a break in the second set.

But Swiatek and Ruud came back into the contest, with Draper’s lack of doubles experience evident, and they finished the match by winning six points in a row.

open image in gallery Jack Draper strikes a forehand (Yuki Iwamura/AP)

The radical change to the event with the aim of attracting the big-name players usually missing from grand slam doubles has been successful but controversial.

Draper was playfully chided by Pegula after describing it as an “exhibition” on Tuesday, but he had a different feeling in the semi-final.

“I think yesterday there was times where it felt a little bit more that way from our opponents,” said the British No 1. “Whereas tonight we were in the changing rooms, you’re seeing Iga and Casper, they’re fully dialled in. It was intense. We both wanted to win.”

Pegula added: “You can’t go out there at 7pm on Ashe knowing you could play the final, and feel like you’re just out there.”

The really serious business for Draper begins on Sunday, though, when the singles tournament starts, with the 23-year-old bidding to follow up last year’s achievement of reaching a more meaningful US Open semi-final.

Getting some competitive points under his belt on the big stage could yet prove important, however, given Draper has not played a singles match since Wimbledon because of an arm injury.

“I enjoyed the competition,” he said. “I loved it, playing alongside Jessica. I wasn’t expecting probably to have as good of a time as I did.

“Honestly, I thought we played great. Tonight was a tough match. They were on good form. But just overall a really positive experience. Loved playing with you. Hope to do it again.”

The Italian pair have made no secret of their desire to show that doubles prowess counts for more than star billing in this format and they claimed a 6-3 5-7 (10/6) victory over Swiatek and Ruud in the final.