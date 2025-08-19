Top seeds Draper and Pegula see off all-star Raducanu-Alcaraz pairing on day one of US Open mixed doubles

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Despite the on-court chemistry between Emma Raducanu and Carlos Alcaraz, the pair could not hold off top seeds Jack Draper and Jessica Pegula on an entertaining first day of the US Open mixed doubles event.

The pair of former US Open champions received a huge cheer from the busy Arthur Ashe Stadium as they walked out, and smiled and joked their way through their first-round encounter at the revamped and divisive mixed event.

But Draper and Pegula proved too strong, winning 4-2, 4-2 after breaking early in both sets in the truncated format. Raducanu withstood a barrage of pressure on serve at 3-2 in the second set, falling 15-40 down before whipping in two fine serves, before taking the game on the deciding point.

The match improved in quality as the brand-new pairings settled in, but it was Draper and Pegula who formed a smoother partnership. The Brit in particular was imperious on serve and moved superbly around the court, sealing the match with a down-the-line forehand winner.

The top seeds will face Mirra Andreeva and Daniil Medvedev later on Tuesday after they dispatched Olga Danilovic and Novak Djokovic 4-2, 5-3 in the final round-of-16 match.

open image in gallery Alcaraz and Raducanu were in high spirits on Arthur Ashe ( REUTERS )

The new-look event has been controversial since its inception, with doubles players including defending champions Sara Errani and Andrea Vavassori - the only established mixed doubles pair in the draw - voicing a sense of injustice at how the specialists were excluded in favour of singles stars.

But the opening round of matches seemed well-received by the New York crowd. Spectators flocked to the two show courts, Arthur Ashe and Louis Armstrong, in their droves, and loudly backed home favourites including Venus Williams and Reilly Opelka.

And some pairings - despite the lack of preparation time - managed to quickly gel on court. Lorenzo Musetti and Caty McNally, the latter a late replacement for Cincinnati finalist Jasmine Paolini, overcame Naomi Osaka and Gael Monfils, winning 5-3, 4-2. Two-time grand slam doubles finalist McNally only got the call-up to play on Sunday evening but the pair looked a real force together.

open image in gallery Defending champions Errani and Vavassori looked a class above their opponents ( Getty Images )

Karolina Muchova’s deftness and court craft combined brilliantly with Andrey Rublev’s firepower as they dumped out Venus Williams and Reilly Opelka, winning 4-2, 5-4 in their opener, and third seeds Iga Swiatek - less than 24 hours on from her triumph in Cincinnati - and Casper Ruud required just 39 minutes to see off Madison Keys and Frances Tiafoe 4-2, 4-1. The third seeds then beat McNally and Musetti to become the first team into the last four.

But the specialists showed everyone how it was done: defending champions Errani and Vavassori took 40 minutes to dispatch second seeds Elena Rybakina and Taylor Fritz, winning 4-2, 4-2. “We were playing for the doubles teams who could not be here,” Vavassori said afterwards.

They then overwhelmed a spirited challenge from the improving team of Muchova and Rublev to book their place in the semi-finals, winning 4-1, 5-4(7-4), with shouts of “forza!” indicating just how important this was to the pair.

Later in the day women’s doubles No 1 Taylor Townsend and Ben Shelton saw off the fourth seeds Amanda Anisimova and Holger Rune 4-2, 5-4(7-2).

The remaining quarter-finals will be played later on Tuesday, with the semi-finals and final to follow on Wednesday night.