Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Sign up to our newsletters
Independent
BulletinTrump latest
More
Best
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Next article

US Open order of play and day three schedule including Katie Boulter and Coco Gauff

Katie Boulter, Sonay Kartal, Fran Jones, Jacob Fearnley and Billy Harris are all in action as the opening round continues

Jamie Braidwood
Tuesday 26 August 2025 04:25 EDT
Comments
Katie Boulter begins her US Open campaign today
Katie Boulter begins her US Open campaign today (IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect)

There are two Wimbledon champions and five British players in action of day three of the US Open as the opening round continues.

Katie Boulter takes on Marta Kostyuk and Sonay Kartal faces a tough test of her own against Beatriz Haddad Maia, while qualifier Fran Jones meets Eva Lys.

On the men’s side, Jacob Fearnley is drawn against experienced Spaniard Roberto Bautista Agut and Billy Harris plays 22nd seed Felix Auger-Aliassime.

Jannik Sinner and Iga Swiatek begins their campaigns after winning Wimbledon last month, while Coco Gauff begins her US Open against Ajla Tomljanovic.

Recommended

US Open - Day Three order of play

All times are UK - BST

Arthur Ashe Stadium

1630 start

[2] Iga Swiatek vs Emiliana Arango

[1] Jannik Sinner vs Vit Kopriva

0000 start

[3] Coco Gauff vs Ajla Tomljanovic

[3] Alexander Zverev vs Alejandro Tabilo

Louis Armstrong Stadium

1600 start

[10] Lorenzo Musetti vs Giovanni Mpetshi Perricard

[8] Amanda Anisimova vs Kimberly Birrell

0000 start

Naomi Osaka vs Greet Minnen

[14] Tommy Paul vs Elmer Moller

Grandstand

1600 start

Katie Boulter vs Marta Kostyuk [27]

Alexander Bublik [23] vs Marin Cilic

Ashlyn Krueger vs Sofia Kenin [26]

Christopher O'Connell vs Alex de Minaur [8]

Stadium 17

1600 start

Márton Fucsovics vs Denis Shapovalov [27]

Danielle Collins vs Jaqueline Cristian

Billy Harris vs Félix Auger-Aliassime [25]

Hailey Baptiste vs Katerina Siniaková

Court 6

1800 start

Leandro Riedi vs Pedro Marinez

Francesca Jones vs Eva Lys

Sorana Cirstea vs Solana Sierra

Court 12

1600 start

Beatriz Haddad Maia [18] vs Sonay Kartal

Caroline Dolehide vs Xinya Wang

Lorenzo Sonego vs Tristan Schoolkate

Roberto Bautista Agut vs Jacob Fearnley

Join our commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in