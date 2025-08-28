Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Sign up to our newsletters
Independent
BulletinTrump latest
More
Best
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Next article

US Open order of play and day five schedule after Jack Draper’s withdrawal

British No 2 Jacob Fearnley faces a tricky test against Alexander Zverev after compatriot Draper’s withdrawal

Harry Latham-Coyle
Thursday 28 August 2025 04:12 EDT
Comments
Jacob Fearnley is in action on Thursday at Flushing Meadows
Jacob Fearnley is in action on Thursday at Flushing Meadows (Getty Images)

British No 2 Jacob Fearnley faces a tough second-round meeting with Alexander Zverev, the third seed, on day five of the US Open with British hopes fading after Jack Draper’s withdrawal.

Draper had been due to take on Zizou Bergs for a place in the third round but has been troubled by an arm injury, which has now forced him out of the tournament. The Belgian is therefore given a walkover to progress, leaving Fearnley and Cameron Norrie, who set up a meeting with Novak Djokovic yesterday, as the remaining British players in the men’s draw.

Also in action on Thursday are the two Wimbledon champions: Iga Swiatek opens the day’s action at Arthur Ashe Stadium against Suzan Lamens, while Jannik Sinner may not have things all his own way against Alexei Popyrin later.

Home hopeful Coco Gauff, meanwhile, will play in the night session as she looks to continue to build momentum for another title tilt in New York.

US Open - Day Five order of play (Thursday 28 August)

(all times BST)

Arthur Ashe Stadium

from 4.30pm

Suzan Lamens (Ned) vs Iga Swiatek (Pol, 2)

Jannik Sinner (Ita, 1) vs Alexei Popyrin (Aus)

from midnight

Donna Vekic (Cro) vs Coco Gauff (US, 3)

Nuno Borges (Por) vs Tommy Paul (US, 14)

Louis Armstrong Stadium

from 4pm

Lorenzo Musetti (Ita, 10) vs David Goffin (Bel)

Hailey Baptiste (US) vs Naomi Osaka (Jpn)

from midnight

Alexander Zverev (Ger, 3) vs Jacob Fearnley (GB)

Amanda Anisimova (US, 9) vs Maya Joint (Aus)

Grandstand

from 4pm

Tristan Boyer (US) vs Andrey Rublev (Rus, 15)

Sorana Cirstea (Rom) vs Karolina Muchova (Cze, 13)

Stefanos Tsitsipas (Gre, 26) vs Daniel Altmaier (Ger)

Stadium 17

from 4pm

Beatriz Haddad Maia (Bra, 18) vs Viktorija Golubic (Swi)

Jenson Brooksby (US) vs Flavio Cobolli (Ita, 24)

Daria Kasatkina (Aus, 15) vs Kamilla Rakhimova (Rus)

Shintaro Mochizuki (Jpn) vs Alex de Minaur (Aus, 8)

Court 5

4pm

Linda Noskova (Cze, 21) vs Eva Lys (Ger)

Leandro Riedi (Swi) vs Francisco Cerundolo (Arg, 19)

Renata Zarazua (Mex) vs Diane Parry (Fra)

Roman Safiullin (Rus) vs Felix Auger-Aliassime (Can, 25)

Court 6

from 4pm

Magdalena Frech (Pol, 28) vs Peyton Stearns (US)

Court 7

from 4pm

Maria Sakkari (Gre) vs Anna Bondar (Hun)

Valentin Royer (Fra) vs Denis Shapovalov (Can, 27)

Gabriel Diallo (Can, 31) vs Jaume Munar (Spa)

Court 10

from 4pm

Adam Walton (Aus) vs Coleman Wong (HK)

Anastasia Zakharova (Rus) vs Laura Siegemund (Ger)

Court 11

from 4pm

Ekaterina Alexandrova (Rus) vs Xinyu Wang (Chn)

Karen Khachanov (Rus, 9) vs Kamil Majchrzak (Pol)

Jaqueline Cristian (Rom) vs Ashlyn Krueger (US)

Alexander Bublik (Kaz) vs Tristan Schoolkate (Aus)

Court 12

from 4pm

Anna Kalinskaya (Rus, 29) vs Yulia Putintseva (Kaz

)Zeynep Sonmez (Tur) vs Marta Kostyuk (Ukr)

Join our commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in