US Open order of play and day five schedule after Jack Draper’s withdrawal
British No 2 Jacob Fearnley faces a tricky test against Alexander Zverev after compatriot Draper’s withdrawal
British No 2 Jacob Fearnley faces a tough second-round meeting with Alexander Zverev, the third seed, on day five of the US Open with British hopes fading after Jack Draper’s withdrawal.
Draper had been due to take on Zizou Bergs for a place in the third round but has been troubled by an arm injury, which has now forced him out of the tournament. The Belgian is therefore given a walkover to progress, leaving Fearnley and Cameron Norrie, who set up a meeting with Novak Djokovic yesterday, as the remaining British players in the men’s draw.
Also in action on Thursday are the two Wimbledon champions: Iga Swiatek opens the day’s action at Arthur Ashe Stadium against Suzan Lamens, while Jannik Sinner may not have things all his own way against Alexei Popyrin later.
Home hopeful Coco Gauff, meanwhile, will play in the night session as she looks to continue to build momentum for another title tilt in New York.
US Open - Day Five order of play (Thursday 28 August)
(all times BST)
Arthur Ashe Stadium
from 4.30pm
Suzan Lamens (Ned) vs Iga Swiatek (Pol, 2)
Jannik Sinner (Ita, 1) vs Alexei Popyrin (Aus)
from midnight
Donna Vekic (Cro) vs Coco Gauff (US, 3)
Nuno Borges (Por) vs Tommy Paul (US, 14)
Louis Armstrong Stadium
from 4pm
Lorenzo Musetti (Ita, 10) vs David Goffin (Bel)
Hailey Baptiste (US) vs Naomi Osaka (Jpn)
from midnight
Alexander Zverev (Ger, 3) vs Jacob Fearnley (GB)
Amanda Anisimova (US, 9) vs Maya Joint (Aus)
Grandstand
from 4pm
Tristan Boyer (US) vs Andrey Rublev (Rus, 15)
Sorana Cirstea (Rom) vs Karolina Muchova (Cze, 13)
Stefanos Tsitsipas (Gre, 26) vs Daniel Altmaier (Ger)
Stadium 17
from 4pm
Beatriz Haddad Maia (Bra, 18) vs Viktorija Golubic (Swi)
Jenson Brooksby (US) vs Flavio Cobolli (Ita, 24)
Daria Kasatkina (Aus, 15) vs Kamilla Rakhimova (Rus)
Shintaro Mochizuki (Jpn) vs Alex de Minaur (Aus, 8)
Court 5
4pm
Linda Noskova (Cze, 21) vs Eva Lys (Ger)
Leandro Riedi (Swi) vs Francisco Cerundolo (Arg, 19)
Renata Zarazua (Mex) vs Diane Parry (Fra)
Roman Safiullin (Rus) vs Felix Auger-Aliassime (Can, 25)
Court 6
from 4pm
Magdalena Frech (Pol, 28) vs Peyton Stearns (US)
Court 7
from 4pm
Maria Sakkari (Gre) vs Anna Bondar (Hun)
Valentin Royer (Fra) vs Denis Shapovalov (Can, 27)
Gabriel Diallo (Can, 31) vs Jaume Munar (Spa)
Court 10
from 4pm
Adam Walton (Aus) vs Coleman Wong (HK)
Anastasia Zakharova (Rus) vs Laura Siegemund (Ger)
Court 11
from 4pm
Ekaterina Alexandrova (Rus) vs Xinyu Wang (Chn)
Karen Khachanov (Rus, 9) vs Kamil Majchrzak (Pol)
Jaqueline Cristian (Rom) vs Ashlyn Krueger (US)
Alexander Bublik (Kaz) vs Tristan Schoolkate (Aus)
Court 12
from 4pm
Anna Kalinskaya (Rus, 29) vs Yulia Putintseva (Kaz
)Zeynep Sonmez (Tur) vs Marta Kostyuk (Ukr)
