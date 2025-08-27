Coco Gauff explains why she was ‘mentally exhausted’ after battling US Open win

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Coco Gauff admitted trying to fix her serve while playing in the US Open is “mentally exhausting” after battling to a three-set win over Alja Tomljanovic in the opening round.

Gauff has struggled with double faults this season and hired biomechanics expert Gavin MacMillan, who previously worked with World No 1 Aryna Sabalenka, in a bid to improve her serve.

The 21-year-old still made 10 double faults in her opening match on Arthur Ashe Stadium but prevailed to defeat Tomljanovic 6-4 6-7 (2) 7-5 after almost three hours under the lights.

open image in gallery Gauff prevailed after slipping into ‘bad habits’ ( Getty )

"Mentally it's exhausting, but I'm trying," Gauff said afterwards. "It wasn't the best today, but at 30-30 (in the last game) it came in when it mattered. It's an improvement.

"It was a tough match. I had chances for it to be straight sets. Ajla was tough, I felt like she was getting so many balls back. I'm happy to get through to the next round. I had so many chances. I was like, 'eventually they're going to come'."

Gauff later explained that she slipped into “old habits” during the match but felt she was moving in the “right direction” with MacMillan after a “tough” week of work together before the US Open began.

“I was referring more to the practice week, not the match.,” Gauff said. “The match was, it is what it was. I'm so used to these long battles. The practice week was tough because I was spending a lot of time on court literally serving until my shoulder was hurting. It's just tough.

“I feel like it's in the right direction, and I think for me it's trying not to go back to old habits in those tighter moments, and I think I did that today, especially in the third set.

open image in gallery Gauff after victory over Ajla Tomljanovic ( Getty Images )

Gauff's serving struggles and her inconsistent results since winning the French Open triumph in June, including an early exit at Wimbledon, coupled with the availability of MacMillan prompted her coaching shake-up.

“I know when I did this, I was not going to maybe serve the best, but I don't know. I just felt like I don't want to waste any more time,” Gauff said. “If could have worked with Gavin earlier, I would have, but obviously he was on the team of another player. So I was just, like, I have no chance.

“Then he magically became available. I knew I had to make a quick decision because I knew he would be pretty sought out after. This was what it was. I think hopefully this time next year I'll be serving much better.”