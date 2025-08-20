US Open mixed doubles champions make firm statement: ‘We’re playing for them’
Sara Errani and Andrea Vavassori, the 2024 winners, were previously critical of the new-look event
US Open mixed doubles champions Sara Errani and Andrea Vavassori insist they are playing for “doubles players” as they reached the semi-finals of the new-look event on Tuesday.
Back in February, when the controversial 16-team event in New York was announced, with the intention of luring top singles players to compete with a new time slot and a $1m winners' purse, the 2024 winners described the change as a “profound injustice” in a joint statement.
The all-Italian pairing are the only doubles specialist team in this year’s draw, courtesy of a wild card pick, and laid down a firm marker with their performance on Tuesday.
Errani and Vavassori defeated first-round opponents and second seeds Taylor Fritz and Elena Rybakina in straight-sets before matching that feat against Karolina Muchova and Andrey Rublev in the quarter-finals.
Visibly animated and vocal in between points, the defending champions seemed determined to represent the doubles locker-room with their on-court showing on Louis Armstrong court.
“For us, it was important to send a message before the tournament,” Vavassori said, in reference to their statement in February.
“When we got the wildcard, when Eric [Butorac, US Open senior director] called me, I was grateful to play, [but] at least there were not so many doubles players.
“We are also playing for them. I think it’s important to show also that doubles players are great players.
“All the doubles guys were saying to me: ‘You are the only one playing for now, so play also for us a little bit.’”
Errani and Vavassori face the all-American outfit and late alternate duo of Danielle Collins and Christian Harrison in the semi-finals on Wednesday.
The other semi-final is between top-seeded pair Jessica Pegula and Jack Draper and third seeds Iga Swiatek and Casper Ruud.
Both semi-finals will take place in the night session (midnight start, BST) on Arthur Ashe Stadium before the final.
