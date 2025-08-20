Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

US Open mixed doubles champions Sara Errani and Andrea Vavassori insist they are playing for “doubles players” as they reached the semi-finals of the new-look event on Tuesday.

Back in February, when the controversial 16-team event in New York was announced, with the intention of luring top singles players to compete with a new time slot and a $1m winners' purse, the 2024 winners described the change as a “profound injustice” in a joint statement.

The all-Italian pairing are the only doubles specialist team in this year’s draw, courtesy of a wild card pick, and laid down a firm marker with their performance on Tuesday.

Errani and Vavassori defeated first-round opponents and second seeds Taylor Fritz and Elena Rybakina in straight-sets before matching that feat against Karolina Muchova and Andrey Rublev in the quarter-finals.

Visibly animated and vocal in between points, the defending champions seemed determined to represent the doubles locker-room with their on-court showing on Louis Armstrong court.

“For us, it was important to send a message before the tournament,” Vavassori said, in reference to their statement in February.

“When we got the wildcard, when Eric [Butorac, US Open senior director] called me, I was grateful to play, [but] at least there were not so many doubles players.

“We are also playing for them. I think it’s important to show also that doubles players are great players.

Sara Errani and Andrea Vavassori have reached the semi-finals of the new-look US Open mixed doubles ( Getty Images )

“All the doubles guys were saying to me: ‘You are the only one playing for now, so play also for us a little bit.’”

Errani and Vavassori face the all-American outfit and late alternate duo of Danielle Collins and Christian Harrison in the semi-finals on Wednesday.

The other semi-final is between top-seeded pair Jessica Pegula and Jack Draper and third seeds Iga Swiatek and Casper Ruud.

Both semi-finals will take place in the night session (midnight start, BST) on Arthur Ashe Stadium before the final.