Six Kings Slam live: Alcaraz and Sinner meet in final as Djokovic battles Fritz
The Six Kings Slam exhibition tournament reaches its conclusion with Sinner and Alcaraz battling it out for a huge $4.5m (£3.6m) bonus
Carlos Alcaraz and Jannik Sinner meet again in the final of the Six Kings Slam and will compete for the biggest single payday in tennis with $6m on the line in Saudi Arabia’s exhibition tournament.
Sinner crushed Novak Djokovic in the semi-finals on Thursday after Alcaraz sizzled to defeat Taylor Fritz, with both players winning by the same 6-4 6-2 scoreline. Djokovic and Fritz will meet in the third-place play-off before the latest instalment of the Alcaraz-Sinner rivalry.
Although the Six Kings Slam is an exhibition and won’t count towards official head-to-head records, Sinner will be out for revenge after his heavy defeat in the US Open final last month. The Italian’s victory over Alcaraz in the Wimbledon final is his only win against the Spaniard in their last eight meetings.
Alcaraz, though, lost last year’s Six Kings Slam final to Sinner and will be determined to win the big prize. The six-player event has taken place across three days, live on Netflix, with every player earning a $1.5m appearance fee and a massive $4.5m going to the overall winner.
Carlos Alcaraz provides worrying injury update ahead of Six Kings Slam match
“I’ve been recovering the ankle as much and as good as I can,” explained the 22-year-old Spaniard.
“I don’t feel, I would say, 100 per cent, the doubts are there thinking about it a little bit when I’m moving on court.
“But I think it improved a lot and I’m going to compete and perform well here in the Six Kings Slam.”
Jack Draper the biggest threat to Carlos Alcaraz and Jannik Sinner, claims Tim Henman
Tim Henman has backed Jack Draper to emerge as the biggest challenger to Carlos Alcaraz and Jannik Sinner despite the British star’s injury troubles.
“The obvious one that I would hope is Jack Draper,” said Henman, who is part of Netflix’s coverage of this week’s Six Kings Slam in Saudi Arabia, to the PA news agency.
“For the first half of the year he was playing some brilliant tennis and he was in the conversation, he beat Alcaraz in Indian Wells, so it’s frustrating that he’s had this injury problem.
When is Alcaraz v Sinner final at Six Kings Slam?
Carlos Alcaraz and Jannik Sinner will meet again in the final of the Six Kings Slam exhibition in Saudi Arabia. After battles in the finals of Roland Garros, Wimbledon and the US Open this season, the two best players in the world will compete for the $6m overall prize on Saturday.
Sinner thrashed Novak Djokovic 6-4 6-2, with the 38-year-old admitted he had his ass kicked, with Alcaraz also in imposing form as he rolled through Taylor Fritz 6-4 6-2 in the other semi-final. Alcaraz won his last meeting with Sinner at the US Open final last month, with the Spaniard winning seven of their last eight matches.
As it is an exhibition, the Six Kings Slam does not offer rankings points, or count towards official head-to-head records. It is the highest profile men’s tennis event to take place in Saudi Arabia, which has often been accused of using sport and entertainment to whitewash its human rights record.
