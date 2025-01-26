Jannik Sinner v Alexander Zverev LIVE: Australian Open score and latest updates from men’s final

✕ Close Novak Djokovic breaks silence after retiring from Australian Open

Jannik Sinner faces Alexander Zverev in the Australian Open final as the World No 1 bids for back-to-back men’s singles titles in Melbourne.

Sinner, 23, won his first grand slam at the Australian Open last year when he came from two sets down to defeat Daniil Medvedev and the Italian has since underlined his status as the best player in the world.

Zverev progressed to a first Australian Open final after an injured Novak Djokovic dramatically retired from their semi-final on Friday, but the German is a strong contender to win his first grand slam.

The big-serving 27-year-old has the advantage of playing just 82 minutes against Djokovic, while Sinner needed much longer to defeat Ben Shelton and did not finish his semi-final until after midnight local time.

Zverev has lost his two previous grand slam final appearances while Sinner is on a 20-match winning streak at the hard court grand slams. But Zverev was the last player to beat him, at the US Open in 2023.

Follow the latest updates from the Australian Open final in our live blog below: