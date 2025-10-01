Jannik Sinner v Learner Tien live: China Open final latest score and updates
Sinner looks to respond to Carlos Alcaraz’s victory in the Japan Open final, which was followed by his withdrawal from the Shanghai Masters
Jannik Sinner bids to win his first title outside of the grand slams this season as the World No 2 faces Learner Tien in the China Open final in Beijing.
Sinner defended his Australian Open title and defeated rival Carlos Alcaraz at Wimbledon but is otherwise without a title on the ATP Tour this season, in a year in which the Italian served a three-month doping ban.
Sinner now has the chance to gain some ground on his young rival Alcaraz in the race for the year-end No 1 after the Spaniard withdraw from the Shanghai Masters just hours after winning the Japan Open title.
Alcaraz defeated Taylor Fritz in straight-sets to continue his dominant run of form but has pulled out of the Masters 1000 event as a result of the left ankle injury sustained in his opening match in Tokyo.
Sinner will be the heavy favourite against the 19-year-old American Tien, who is through to his first ATP Tour final. Tien overcame a cramping Daniil Medvedev in the semi-finals, with the Russian retiring from the match as he trailed in the final set.
Follow live score updates from the China Open final below
Learner Tien's impressive 2025 season
Tien may be the huge underdog in the final but the American has a 7-5 record against top-20 players so far in his career, including two wins over Daniil Medvedev and victories against Alexander Zverev, Ben Shelton, Lorenzo Musetti and Andrey Rublev. He is also the youngest China Open finalist since Rafael Nadal.
Jannik Sinner is a bit of a different story, though.
Jannik Sinner v Learner Tien head-to-head
The China Open final will get underway at 7am UK time in Beijing.
This will be the first career meeting between Jannik Sinner and Learner Tien, the World No 52 and 19-year-old American.
Welcome
Jannik Sinner bids to win his first title outside of the grand slams this season as the World No 2 faces Learner Tien in the China Open final in Beijing.
Sinner defended his Australian Open title and defeated rival Carlos Alcaraz at Wimbledon but is otherwise without a title on the ATP Tour this season, in a year in which the Italian served a three-month doping ban.
Sinner now has the chance to gain some ground on his young rival Alcaraz in the race for the year-end No 1 after the Spaniard withdraw from the Shanghai Masters just hours after winning the Japan Open title.
Join our commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their repliesComments