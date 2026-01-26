Sinner v Darderi live: Australian Open latest score updates after ‘lucky’ escape for defending champion
Sinner will not have to face the same extreme heat as the defending champion bids for the quarter-finals
Jannik Sinner continues the defence of his Australian Open title as he takes on Italian countryman Luciano Darderi in the fourth round.
Sinner admitted he got “lucky” in his third-round win over Eliot Spizzirri as the defending champion was saved by the heat rule. Sinner was cramping and looked to be in big trouble before the tournament’s heat stress level enforced the roof to close, as the 24-year-old second seed recovered to close out victory.
Next, Sinner takes on the 22nd seed Darderi. It may be their first career meeting, but Sinner and the 23-year-old practiced together during the off-season. Four-time grand slam champion Sinner has a fearsome record against fellow Italian players, however, winning 17 in a row.
Elsewhere, another Italian is already through after Lorenzo Musetti defeated Taylor Fritz to set up a quarter-final clash with Novak Djokovic. Jessica Pegula ended the title defence of Madison Keys as she booked another all-American battle against Amanda Anisimova.
Jannik Sinner v Luciano Darderi
Here we go! The players are out on court as the fourth-round concludes. It is still bright and sunny, but the heat is not as intense as it was on Saturday, when Jannik Sinner escaped the conditions after battling with cramp.
How has Sinner recovered ahead of his fourth-round match against fellow Italian Luciano Darderi? All eyes are on the defending champion as he returns to court.
Elena Rybakina crushes Elise Mertens to reach quarter-finals
Elena Rybakina is through to the quarter-finals with a 6-1 6-3 crushing of Elise Mertens.
The 2023 runner-up, who is full of confidence after her dominant performances at the WTA Finals, is still yet to drop a set this tournament. She could play Iga Swiatek in what would be a blockbuster quarter-final, if the second seed can find a way past Australian qualifier Maddison Inglis.
Jannik Sinner v Luciano Darderi will be on next on the Margaret Court Arena.
Jessica Pegula reveals special motivation behind beating Madison Keys
Jessica Pegula avoided wearing a Kansas City Chiefs jersey as she defeated Madison Keys to end her fellow podcast host’s Australia Open title defence.
Pegula will play another American in fourth seed Amanda Anisimova in the quarter-finals after reaching the last-eight in Melbourne for the fourth time.
The 31-year-old sixth seed is good friends with Keys, who won her first grand slam title at the Australian Open last year, and they host The Player's Box podcast together along with Jennifer Brady and Desirae Krawczyk.
They recorded an episode before their fourth-round match, and decided the winner would choose a forfeit for the loser.
Keys decided that if she won, Pegula, whose parents own the NFL team the Buffalo Bills, would have had to wear a Chiefs jersey with Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift on the back.
Novak Djokovic discovers Australian Open quarter-final opponent after walkover
Novak Djokovic will face Lorenzo Musetti in the quarter-finals of the Australian Open after the Italian defeated Taylor Fritz.
Djokovic received a walkover to the last-eight after his fourth-round opponent Jakub Mensik withdrew from the tournament due to injury.
The 10-time Australian Open champion is bidding to reach a fifth grand slam semi-final in a row at the age of 38 as he seeks more tennis history in Melbourne.
Musetti, the fifth seed, is through to his first Australian Open quarter-final after a convincing 6-2, 7-5, 6-4 victory over the ninth seed Fritz.
‘Lucky’ Jannik Sinner saved from shock Australian Open exit by specific tournament rule
Jannik Sinner’s hopes of a third successive Australian Open title were saved by the heat rule as the second seed fought off cramp and American Eliot Spizzirri to reach the fourth round.
The Italian was in big trouble early in the third set on Rod Laver Arena as his legs seized up, but at the same moment, the tournament’s heat stress scale hit five, triggering the closing of the roof.
Sinner continued to look uncomfortable, but out of the punishing sun and with air conditioning cooling the arena, he battled to a 4-6 6-3 6-4 6-4 victory.
What time is Jannik Sinner v Luciano Darderi?
The fourth-round match at the Australian Open has been scheduled fourth on the Margaret Court Arena, with a not before time of 7am GMT (UK time). It will follow the women’s singles match between Elena Rybakina and Elise Mertens, with Rybakina winning the first set 6-1.
Good morning and welcome
Darderi, who is into the fourth round of a grand slam for the first time in his career after beating Karen Khachanov in four sets, said of the challenge facing him: “Is going to feel really, really good. An amazing experience, good match. I will try to do my best.”
