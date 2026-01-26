Jannik Sinner returns to action against countryman Luciano Darderi ( Getty Images )

Jannik Sinner continues the defence of his Australian Open title as he takes on Italian countryman Luciano Darderi in the fourth round.

Sinner admitted he got “lucky” in his third-round win over Eliot Spizzirri as the defending champion was saved by the heat rule. Sinner was cramping and looked to be in big trouble before the tournament’s heat stress level enforced the roof to close, as the 24-year-old second seed recovered to close out victory.

Next, Sinner takes on the 22nd seed Darderi. It may be their first career meeting, but Sinner and the 23-year-old practiced together during the off-season. Four-time grand slam champion Sinner has a fearsome record against fellow Italian players, however, winning 17 in a row.

Elsewhere, another Italian is already through after Lorenzo Musetti defeated Taylor Fritz to set up a quarter-final clash with Novak Djokovic. Jessica Pegula ended the title defence of Madison Keys as she booked another all-American battle against Amanda Anisimova.

Follow latest scores and updates from the Australian Open, below