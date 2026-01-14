Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Sebastian Ofner made a terrible error in Australian Open qualifying, celebrating victory too early before going on to lose the match and crashing out.

Facing Nishesh Basavareddy in the second round of qualifying in Melbourne, the Austrian thought he had won when moving 7-1 ahead in the third-set tiebreak.

The 29-year-old raised both arms in the air in celebration before giving a fist pump and then tapping his head knowingly as he walked to the net to shake hands with his opponent.

open image in gallery Sebastian Ofner celebrated early, first fist pumping and raising his arms in the air before tapping his head, but went on to lose the match ( TNT Sports )

However, unfortunately for Ofner, third-set tiebreaks in Australian Open qualifying are played to 10 points, meaning he still needed three more points to win and only realised his error when it was pointed out to him by the chair umpire, forcing him to sheepishly shuffle back to the baseline to continue the contest.

Perhaps inspired by his opponent’s grave error, Basavareddy suddenly upped his game, reeling off eight of the next nine points to move within match point of victory, before fending off two match points himself and then converting on his second opportunity to seal an unlikely 4-6 6-4 7-6 (13-11) triumph.

The 20-year-old celebrated his genuine victory by holding his hands to his neck in a ‘choking’ gesture and letting out a roar of triumph as a despondent Ofner trudged forward to shake his hand.

That celebration came a little early 😬 pic.twitter.com/6i7hpo1bYM — TNT Sports (@tntsports) January 14, 2026

“I knew there was still some time… In a super [match] tiebreak, you always have a chance, so I kept believing,” Basavareddy told the Australian Open website after his win.

“After I won that next point [at 1-7] I was like – generally when that happens, you start overthinking like, ‘oh, I thought I already won the match, through to the next round’. So yeah, that definitely gave me a little bit of hope.

"I saw him tense up a little bit, but the balls were quite old there, so every rally was a war and that was my main focus, just to put as many balls in play.”

open image in gallery Nishesh Basavareddy celebrated the actual victory by doing a 'choke' gesture towards Ofner ( TNT Sports )

Basavareddy will next face Great Britain’s George Loffhagen for a place in the Australian Open main draw, looking to return to Melbourne Park, where last year he won the opening set against Novak Djokovic before losing in four to exit at the first-round stage.