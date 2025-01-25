Madison Keys v Aryna Sabalenka LIVE: Australian Open score and latest updates from final
Defending champion Sabalenka takes on 19th seed Keys, who is making her second major final appearance
Aryna Sabalenka faces Madison Keys in the Australian Open final as the World No 1 bids to achieve the first ‘three-peat’ of women’s singles titles in 26 years, in what promises to be a battle between two big-hitters in Melbourne.
Sabalenka is targeting her fourth major title to underline her status as best in the world and the Belarusian can become the first player since Martina Hingis in 1999 to win the tournament three times in a row.
She faces the in-form American Keys, an unlikely finalist as 19th seed but who stands with nothing to lose after her thrilling victory over Iga Swiatek in the semi-finals.
Keys is aiming to win her first grand slam title at the age of 29, having lost the 2017 US Open final to compatriot Sloane Stephens. She is also out for revenge following an emotional defeat to Sabalenka in the 2023 US Open semi-finals.
Follow the latest updates from the Australian Open final in our live blog below:
When is the Australian Open women’s final?
It will start from 8:30am GMT (UK time).
How can I watch the Australian Open?
In the UK, the Australian Open will be broadcast live on Eurosport. Subscribers can also stream the action online on the Eurosport website or with the discovery+ app.
We may earn commission from some of the links in this article, but we never allow this to influence our content. This revenue helps to fund journalism across The Independent.
Novak Djokovic responds to boos after retiring from Australian Open semi-final
Novak Djokovic was booed off the court by some sections of the Rod Laver Arena crowd after retiring from semi-final against Alexander Zverev.
Djokovic stopped after raising his thumbs as he left the court at the end of the first set, to audible jeers from some fans.
The 37-year-old was asked about that reaction in the Serbian section of his post-match press conference.
"I don't know what to say,” Djokovic said. “People have come and paid for the tickets expecting a great match and a big fight, which they didn't get.
"From that perspective, I can understand. I am doing my best to understand them, but I am not sure whether they understand me or if they even want to."
“I know how my body works, what I feel, and I know how much I’ve given to this tournament in the past 20-plus years. I will stop here, so that I don’t continue (speaking) in the wrong direction.”
Retiring Novak Djokovic booed as Alexander Zverev tells off Australian Open crowd
Novak Djokovic retired from his Australian Open semi-final yesterday to a chorus of boos from sections of the Rod Laver Arena crowd as opponent Alexander Zverev called for “respect” to be shown to the 10-time champion.
Djokovic immediately shook hands with Zverev upon losing the first-set tiebreak after struggling with a torn muscle in his upper left leg, sustained in his quarter-final comeback over third seed Carlos Alcaraz on Tuesday.
There were a few jeers from the crowd as the match ended far earlier than expected and the 37-year-old, who was bidding to become the oldest grand slam champion of all time in Melbourne, held his thumbs up as he departed the court.
Retiring Novak Djokovic booed as Alexander Zverev tells off Australian Open crowd
Injured Djokovic decides not to continue after losing first set as Zverev reaches his first Australian Open final
Madison Keys v Aryna Sabalenka start time and how to watch Australian Open final
Aryna Sabalenka will aim to win a third Australian Open in a row against first-time finalist Madison Keys on Saturday in a battle of two big-hitters in the women’s singles final.
World No 1 Sabalenka has won 20 matches in a row at Melbourne Park and can become the first player to win three women’s singles titles in a row since Martina Hingis achieved a ‘three-peat’ in 1999.
Keys defeated second seed Iga Swiatek in a thrilling semi-final clash on Thursday and the 29-year-old is aiming to win her first grand slam title, having lost the US Open final to Sloane Stephens in 2017.
Keys and Sabalenka also met in the US Open semi-final in 2023, in what was a hugely emotional defeat for the American player at her home grand slam.
She will be out for revenge but stands as the underdog against Sabalenka, who has the chance to underline her status as the best player in the world with a fourth grand slam title at the age of 26. Here’s everything you need to know.
Madison Keys v Aryna Sabalenka start time and how to watch Australian Open final
Sabalenka has the chance to become the first player in 26 years to win three Australian Open women’s singles titles in a row
Australian Open - Aryna Sabalenka vs Madison Keys
Good morning and welcome to The Independent’s live coverage of the Australian Open women’s singles final.
Defending champion Aryna Sabalenka takes on 19th seed Madison Keys, with the former looking for her fourth major and Keys making just her second ever major final appearance.
Stick with us for full live coverage of the clash.
Join our commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their repliesComments