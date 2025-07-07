Roger Federer reacts in Royal Box to Grigor Dimitrov’s dramatic Wimbledon exit

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Roger Federer appeared emotional as he watched Grigor Dimitrov’s dramatic retirement from Wimbledon on Centre Court.

Dimitrov retired from his match with Jannik Sinner with a pectoral injury after dominating throughout and going up 6-3, 7-5, 2-2.

Dimitrov, the 19th seed, won the opening two sets and held serve with an ace in the third but then fell to the ground, saying: “My pec, my pec,” as a concerned Sinner walked round the net to ask what was wrong.

Sinner stayed by the side of Dimitrov who shed tears while he received treatment and the Bulgarian eventually threw in the towel and walked off to a standing ovation from the Centre Court crowd.

Federer was sitting front and centre in the Royal Box, overlooking the court where he won eight Wimbledon titles. The Swiss appeared shocked by the incident as he looked on.

Sinner said of Dimitrov, who has now retired from his past four majors with injury: “I don’t know what to say because he's an incredible player. I think we all saw this today. He’s been so unlucky in the past couple of years. He’s an incredible player, a good friend of mine also, and we understand each other very well off the court too.

“Seeing him in this position... if there would be a chance that he could play in the next round, he would deserve it. Now I hope he has a speedy recovery. Very, very unlucky from his side. I don’t take this as a win at all... just an unfortunate moment to witness for all of us.”

Sinner arrived for the clash having not dropped serve in 36 games but Dimitrov broke him on the first attempt to grab a 2-0 lead and the elegant veteran played near-flawless tennis to close out the opening set and leave the crowd stunned.

Troubled by a right elbow problem following a fall earlier in the clash, Sinner took a medical timeout five games into the second set after being jolted again by Dimitrov, who shook off dropping his own serve late on to double his lead.

Pushed into a corner, Sinner came out fighting but the match ended in anticlimactic fashion in the third set and the Italian now faces American 10th seed Ben Shelton in the quarter-finals.

additional reporting by Reuters