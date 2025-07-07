Moment: Djokovic gatecrashes Sabalenka press conference

We’re into the second week of Wimbledon 2025, as the fourth round continues and sees major names take to the court.

The headlines on Monday will surely revolve around Novak Djokovic, who continues his bid for a record-equalling eighth title in SW19, plus Jannik Sinner and Iga Swiatek.

Djokovic goes up against 11th seed Alex de Minaur in what could be an intriguing test on Centre Court, though the Serb is in fine form – as displayed in his dominant wins against Britain’s Dan Evans and his own countryman Miomir Kecmanovic.

Later in the day, Sinner will emerge on the same court to play Grigor Dimitrov, while Swiatek – like Sinner – continues to pursue a first Wimbledon title, but on No 1 Court. Five-time major winner Swiatek plays Denmark’s Clara Tauson, who has already knocked out British hope Heather Watson and former champ Elena Rybakina.

These matches follow a dramatic Sunday on which Cam Norrie became the last Brit standing, courtesy of his epic win against Nicolas Jarry and Sonay Kartal’s hard-fought defeat by Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova. Also on Sunday, Carlos Alcaraz continued his bid for a third straight title here, beating Andrey Rublev in four sets; now, Norrie awaits.

Follow all the latest tennis updates, scores and results from Wimbledon below.