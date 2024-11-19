Roger Federer pens emotional letter to Rafael Nadal ahead of final tournament

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more

Roger Federer has penned an emotional letter online to his great rival and friend Rafael Nadal ahead of the Spaniard’s retirement from tennis.

Nadal, who has won 22 Grand Slams compared to Federer’s 20, will hang up his racket after representing Spain at this week’s Davis Cup Finals in Malaga.

Federer retired in 2022, playing doubles alongside Nadal in his final match at the Laver Cup in London, and the Swiss maestro paid tribute to 38-year-old Nadal and his “epic career” in a post on social media.

He begins: “Vamos, Rafael Nadal! As you get ready to graduate from tennis, I’ve got a few things to share before I maybe get emotional.

“Let’s start with the obvious: you beat me—a lot. More than I managed to beat you. You challenged me in ways no one else could. On clay, it felt like I was stepping into your backyard, and you made me work harder than I ever thought I could just to hold my ground.

“You made me reimagine my game—even going so far as to change the size of my racquet head, hoping for any edge.”

Federer played Nadal 40 times throughout a legendary rivalry at the top of men’s tennis, with Nadal leading their head-to-head record 24-16.

Federer continued: “I’m not a very superstitious person, but you took it to the next level. Your whole process. All those rituals. Assembling your water bottles like toy soldiers in formation, fixing your hair, adjusting your underwear... All of it with the highest intensity. Secretly, I kind of loved the whole thing. Because it was so unique—it was so you.

“And you know what, Rafa, you made me enjoy the game even more.

“OK, maybe not at first. After the 2004 Australian Open, I achieved the #1 ranking for the first time. I thought I was on top of the world. And I was—until two months later, when you walked on the court in Miami in your red sleeveless shirt, showing off those biceps, and you beat me convincingly.

open image in gallery Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal played each other 40 times ( Getty Images for Laver Cup )

“All that buzz I’d been hearing about you—about this amazing young player from Mallorca, a generational talent, probably going to win a major someday—it wasn’t just hype.

“We were both at the start of our journey and it’s one we ended up taking together. Twenty years later, Rafa, I have to say: What an incredible run you’ve had. Including 14 French Opens—historic! You made Spain proud... you made the whole tennis world proud.”

Nadal spent 209 weeks ranked as world No 1 and, alongside long-time rivals Federer and Novak Djokovic, formed a “big three” that dominated tennis for more than a decade, heralding one of the most popular eras in the sport’s history.

The Spaniard won 14 French Open titles, two Wimbledon crowns, two Australian Open titles and four US Open titles.

open image in gallery Federer lost arguably the greatest match of all time to Nadal in the 2008 Wimbledon final ( PA Archive )

Federer continued; “I keep thinking about the memories we’ve shared. Promoting the sport together. Playing that match on half-grass, half-clay. Breaking the all-time attendance record by playing in front of more than 50,000 fans in Cape Town, South Africa.

“Always cracking each other up. Wearing each other out on the court and then, sometimes, almost literally having to hold each other up during trophy ceremonies.

“I’m still grateful you invited me to Mallorca to help launch the Rafa Nadal Academy in 2016. Actually, I kind of invited myself. I knew you were too polite to insist on me being there, but I didn’t want to miss it.

“You have always been a role model for kids around the world, and Mirka and I are so glad that our children have all trained at your academies. They had a blast and learned so much—like thousands of other young players. Although I always worried my kids would come home playing tennis as lefties.”

open image in gallery Nadal cries alongside Federer after the Swiss’ final match in 2022 ( Getty Images for Laver Cup )

Federer retired two years ago, playing alongside Nadal in doubles, with both players in tears after their narrow defeat at the O2 Arena in London.

“And then there was London—the Laver Cup in 2022,” Federer said. “My final match. It meant everything to me that you were there by my side—not as my rival but as my doubles partner. Sharing the court with you that night, and sharing those tears, will forever be one of the most special moments of my career.

“Rafa, I know you’re focused on the last stretch of your epic career. We will talk when it’s done. For now, I just want to congratulate your family and team, who all played a massive role in your success.

“And I want you to know that your old friend is always cheering for you, and will be cheering just as loud for everything you do next.

“Rafa that! Best always, your fan, Roger.”

Nadal is set to feature for Spain against the Netherlands on Tuesday in their quarter-final clash, though it has not been confirmed whether he will feature in the singles or doubles.

Nadal was asked at a press conference on Monday about the possibility of Federer travelling to Malaga, with Novak Djokovic having already said he would come.

“I didn’t talk to Roger,” said Nadal. “I think Roger has a busy schedule. By the way, of course that’s going to be my last week on the professional tour, but I don’t think it’s going to be my last goodbye. So there’s going be other chances to do something.”