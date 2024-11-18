Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more

Rafael Nadal will not dwell on his impending retirement at the Davis Cup Finals in Malaga and focus on helping Spain claim the title this week.

Nadal will call time on his glittering career spanning more than two decades at the team competition. The 22-time grand Slam champion has said previously he may only play doubles if it gives the team a better chance of winning a seventh title.

“If I’m on the court I hope to control my emotions. I’m not here to retire. I’m here to help the team win. It’s my last week in a team competition and the most important thing is to help the team,” Nadal said.

“The emotions will come at the end. Before and after I will be focused on what I have to do.

“I feel good, I’ve been thinking about it for quite some time. I’ve been trying to give myself a chance and I decided over time. I’m enjoying the week, I’m not paying much attention to the retirement thing.

“It will be a big change in my life after this week. I’m very excited and happy to be here.”

Spain face the Netherlands in their opening match at the 19 to 24 November tournament featuring eight nations.

“I have the chance to retire in my country,” Nadal added.

open image in gallery Rafael Nadal could team up with Carlos Alcaraz in Malaga ( Getty Images )

“I enjoy living here in Spain and it’s something that makes me really happy. The team was already in Valencia to get into this Final Eight in Malaga and now I’m feeling incredible support from everyone.

“The kids, the press ... all the people are enjoying me and are showing it to me. It’s super special.”

Reuters