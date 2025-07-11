Novak Djokovic reveals prospects of playing at Wimbledon again

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

A downbeat Novak Djokovic insists he hopes to be back at Wimbledon next year despite a crushing semi-final defeat to Jannik Sinner on Friday.

Seven-time winner Djokovic, 38, was eyeing a seventh consecutive final at the All England Club but was hampered by injury against world No 1 Sinner.

The Italian set up a tantalising rematch with Carlos Alcaraz - after their French Open epic last month - with a convincing straight-sets victory.

Djokovic admitted pre-tournament he was unsure whether 2025 would represent a “last dance” in SW19 but insisted he does not want the loss to Sinner to be his final act on Centre Court

“I would be sad,” Djokovic said, when asked if this was going to be his last match at Wimbledon.

“Hopefully it’s not my last match on Centre Court. I’m not planning to end my Wimbledon career today.

“I want to be back here at least once.”

Djokovic, particularly in the third set, was severely impacted by a thigh problem sustained at the end of his quarter-final win on Wednesday.

“It wasn’t a pleasant feeling on the court,” he said. “I don’t want to talk in detail about my injury and whine about not managing to play my best, I want to congratulate Jannik, he was too strong,

“I feel disappointed I wasn’t able to move as well as I thought I would.”

Djokovic was forced to retire from his semi-final at the Australian Open in January due to injury as well and admitted he has started to feel the “tank is half-empty” by the latter stages of the Grand Slams.

open image in gallery Djokovic received treatment to his thigh on Friday (John Walton/PA) ( PA Wire )

“I don’t think it’s bad fortune, just age,” he admitted. “Wear and tear of the body, the reality hits me right now, the last year and a half like never before to be honest.

“It’s tough for me to accept because when I’m fresh, I can still play very good tennis and I’ve proven that this year.

“Best-of-five set matches this year has been a real struggle for me physically, the longer the tournament goes. I’ve reached the semis of every Slam, these guys are fit, young, sharp.

“I feel like I’m going into the match with tank half-empty, not possible to win the match like this. It is what it is.”

Djokovic, meanwhile, gave a “slight advantage” to Alcaraz ahead of the final against Sinner on Sunday.

“I’d give a slight edge to Carlos as a favourite because of the two titles he’s won here,” he said.