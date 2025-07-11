Anisimova boasts 'best possible chance' in Sabalenka semi-final

The Wimbledon semi-finals continue on Friday, and it’s over to the men’s singles draw, as Novak Djokovic prepares to take on Jannik Sinner and Carlos Alcaraz is set to face Taylor Fritz.

But is Djokovic in the right condition to compete? The seven-time champion, 38, cancelled a practice session on Thursday after falling in the last game of his Wednesday-night win over Flavio Cobolli. Ironically, it was Sinner who cancelled practice on Tuesday, though there was no sign that his elbow injury affected the world No 1 as he eased past Ben Shelton on Wednesday.

On the other side of the draw, 2023 and 2024 champ Alcaraz maintains his hat-trick title bid, going up against American Fritz. In the quarters, Alcaraz blew away Britain’s Cam Norrie, while Fritz fought past Karen Khachanov.

The men’s semi-finals follow a hot Thursday, when three fans fainted on Centre Court during the women’s semi-finals. In those matches, Iga Siwatek thrashed Belinda Bencic and Amanda Anisimova upset world No 1 Aryna Sabalenka.

