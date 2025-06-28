Novak Djokovic refuses to rule out ‘last dance’ ahead of Wimbledon 2025

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Novak Djokovic refused to rule out the prospect of this year’s Wimbledon being his “last dance” at the tournament.

The seven-time champion, who has lost in the final to Carlos Alcaraz in the last two years, has recently admitted he is unsure about his future in the sport beyond this season.

Djokovic, 38, is chasing a record-breaking 25th Grand Slam but has only won two titles in the last 18 months. However, he did reach the semi-finals of both the Australian Open and French Open.

Yet speaking ahead of the 2025 Championships, Djokovic admitted he was unsure what the future holds.

“Whether it could be my last dance, I'm not sure,” he said on Saturday.

“I'm not sure about Roland Garros or any other slam that I play next. My wish is to play for several more years. I would love to be healthy physically and also mentally motivated to keep on playing at the highest level.

“That's the goal, but you never know at this stage.”

Given his strong results in recent years on grass – he won four consecutive SW19 titles from 2018-2022 – Djokovic also stated Wimbledon is his best chance of claiming a 25th Grand Slam.

“I would probably agree that Wimbledon could be the best chance because of the results I had,” he said.

Novak Djokovic admitted he was unsure whether he’d play at Wimbledon next year ( Getty Images )

“Because of how I feel, how I play in Wimbledon, just getting that extra push mentally and motivation to, yeah, perform the best tennis at the highest level.

“This year, I played two semifinals. Unfortunately, in Australia I had to retire. In Roland Garros I was outplayed by Sinner. I think I still played a decent level of tennis that showed me that I can still play on a very high level at the later stages.

“That's what is also giving me an extra motivation to keep going. Let's see. I like the way I feel right now physically. Tennis-wise I've been playing good on the practice sessions. Obviously completely different when you start a tournament.”

Djokovic will open up his campaign on Tuesday against Alexandre Muller.