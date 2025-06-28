Emma Raducanu looks ahead to ‘very dangerous’ first round contest at Wimbledon
Raducanu is playing British teen Mingge Xu, who she has trained with at the National Tennis Centre
Emma Raducanu believes her matchup against British teenager Mingge Xu at Wimbledon on Monday is a “very dangerous” first-round contest.
British No 1 Raducanu, 22, takes on 17-year-old Xu in the third match on Court 1 on Monday.
The pair have trained together before at the National Tennis Centre and Raducanu even admitted that she talks to Xu’s mother, who is Chinese, in Mandarin.
“I think it's a very dangerous match, very difficult,” Raducanu said. “I think Mimi is a really, really good player.
“I practiced with her a few times. She has a lot of weapons and also moves really well.
“It's going to be a really different match. For her, it's one where there's nothing to lose. I remember when I had my first Wimbledon here and I was 18. It's a great feeling.
“You just feel completely fearless. So, I think for me it's going to be a challenge, but one that I'm looking forward to and I'm ready for.”
Raducanu added that she has low expectations heading into the 2025 Championships, in the midst of a year where she has had to deal with a stalking ordeal.
“Truthfully, I don't expect much from myself this year,” she said.
“I know I've just been dealing with certain things. I just want to go out there and embrace the moment. I want to embrace the occasion.
“I know there’s not many opportunities to be playing at Wimbledon. You get it once a year and for a finite amount of time.
“I'm just looking forward to going out there and feeling the surroundings and the atmosphere.”
While Raducanu will play on Court 1, defending champion Carlos Alcaraz opens up proceedings on Centre Court on Monday against Fabio Fognini.
