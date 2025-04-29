Jump to content
Novak Djokovic withdraws from Italian Open in blow to French Open preparations

Djokovic has not won a match on clay this year and has lost three matches in a row

Janina Nuno Rios
Tuesday 29 April 2025 18:26 EDT
Djokovic has pulled out of the Rome Masters (AP)

Six-time champion Novak Djokovic has withdrawn from this year's Italian Open, in a blow to his French Open preparations.

Djokovic, who has been chasing a 100th tour-level title, will miss the Masters 1000 event in Rome for the first time since making his first appearance in 2007.

The Serb former world number one was handed a shock straight-sets defeat by Matteo Arnaldi in the second round of the Madrid Open over the weekend.

The 37-year-old said he was facing a “new reality” after his defeat to the unseeded Italian and he will now head to Roland Garros without a single win on clay this year.

“Trying to win a match or two, not really thinking about getting far in the tournament – it’s a completely different feeling from what I had in 20-plus years of professional tennis,” Djokovic said after his Madrid Open defeat.

“It’s a challenge for me mentally to really face these kinds of sensations on the court, going out early now regularly in tournaments.”

The 24-times grand slam champion has not won a title on the men's tour since his ATP Finals triumph in 2023, when he won three out of four major titles.

