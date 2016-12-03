Novak Djokovic facing ‘new reality’ after early exit at Madrid Open

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Novak Djokovic was left to contemplate a “new reality” after slumping to a third straight defeat as he was beaten by unseeded Italian Matteo Arnaldi at the Madrid Open.

The 24-time grand slam winner fell in straight sets, 6-3 6-4, in another disappointing display.

Djokovic’s latest loss came on the back of a defeat by Jakob Mensik in the Miami final, before bowing out of the Monte Carlo Masters against Alejandro Tabilo.

The 37-year-old’s current form means he does not hold out much hope of adding to his tally of major titles at the French Open, which begins next month.

He told the ATP website: “Kind of a new reality for me, I have to say.

“Trying to win a match or two, not really thinking about getting far in the tournament – it’s a completely different feeling from what I had in 20-plus years of professional tennis.

“It’s a challenge for me mentally to really face these kinds of sensations on the court, going out early now regularly in tournaments.”

Arnaldi, aged 24 and ranked 44 in the world, said: “He’s my idol, he’s always been.

“I was just glad that I could play him. I’d never played him, just practised with him. To play him at a stage like this was already a victory for me.

“He’s not at his best right now, so I came on court to try to play my best tennis and win, and it happened.”

British number one Jack Draper stepped up his Roland Garros preparations by easing safely through to the third round against Dutchman Tallon Griekspoor.

Draper, seeded fifth, bounced back from his disappointing defeat by Alejandro Davidovich Fokina in Monte Carlo with a 6-3 6-4 win.

The 23-year-old broke to lead 4-2 on his way to taking the first set in just over half an hour, and an early break put him in control of the second on his way to victory in an hour and 15 minutes. He will meet former Wimbledon finalist Matteo Berrettini in round three.

British number two Jacob Fearnley continues to make strides, and he clinched his first win over a top-20 player.

The 23-year-old came from a set down to beat Czech 19th seed Tomas Machac 1-6 6-3 6-2.

Cameron Norrie made it a hat-trick of British wins, getting an encouraging victory under his belt as he also came from behind to beat another Czech, 26th seed Jiri Lehecka, 2-6 6-4 6-0.