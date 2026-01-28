Novak Djokovic gives injury update on ‘biggest concern’ facing Australian Open bid

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Novak Djokovic was pleased to reach the semi-finals of the Australian Open without any “major” physical issues as he issued an update on a troublesome foot blister ahead of his showdown against Jannik Sinner.

Djokovic admitted he was “extremely lucky” to survive his quarter-final meeting with Lorenzo Musetti, as the Italian retired from the match due to a leg injury while leading 2-0 in sets.

It was another boost for Djokovic as the 38-year-old bids to win a record 25th grand slam title and become the oldest Australian Open champion of all time, although he will be the underdog against defending champion Sinner on Friday.

open image in gallery Novak Djokovic receives medial treatment against Lorenzo Musetti ( Getty Images )

Djokovic received treatment on his foot following the second set against Musetti, and looked to be in some discomfort while a physio applied fresh bandages. But he said the blister did not hinder his movement and reported no other injuries.

“I had a blister that needed to be looked at and retaped. That's what I did last match and now. That's the biggest of my concerns, to be honest. I don't have any other major issues,” Djokovic said.

“I mean, you always have some minor issues with your body, at least for me every single day. But major issues, no. Thankfully, that's still not posing a challenge for me and obstacle in order for me to be able to play and move around the way I want to.”

Djokovic received a fourth-round walkover after Jakub Mensik withdrew from the tournament due to injury and the 10-time Australian Open champion has only spent nine hours on court during his run to a fifth consecutive grand slam semi-final.

Last season, the 38-year-old reached the semi-finals at all four majors, only to retire from his Australian Open semi-final against Alexander Zverev and run into either Sinner or Carlos Alcaraz at Roland Garros, Wimbledon and the US Open.

open image in gallery Novak Djokovic receives medical treatment ( AFP via Getty Images )

With Alcaraz facing Zverev in Friday’s other semi-final, Djokovic will likely have to beat the two best players in the world if he is to make more tennis history and lift his 25th grand slam in Melbourne.

“Are they [Sinner and Alcaraz] better right now than me and all the other guys? Yes, they are. I mean, the quality and the level is amazing. It's great. It's phenomenal,” Djokovic said. “But does that mean that I walk out with a white flag? No. I'm going to fight until the last shot, until the last point, and do my very best to challenge them.”