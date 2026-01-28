Novak Djokovic v Jannik Sinner start time and how to watch Australian Open semi-final

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Novak Djokovic said he will have to bring his “A-game” as he faces another Australian Open showdown with defending champion Jannik Sinner.

Djokovic’s bid for a record 25th grand slam title looked to be over as he trailed Lorenzo Musetti by two sets in the quarter-finals on Wednesday, but the 38-year-old was “extremely lucky” to progress as the Italian retired with a right leg injury.

Having lost to Sinner in each of their last five meetings, including in three grand slam semi-finals, Djokovic will need to improve if he is to end the second seed’s 19-match winning run at Melbourne Park. Sinner returned to the semi-finals with a straight-sets win over Ben Shelton.

Sinner will be bidding to set up a fourth grand slam final in a row against his rival Carlos Alcaraz, who plays third seed Alexander Zverev in the first semi-final on Friday.

Sinner ended Djokovic’s 33-match winning run at the Australian Open by beating the 10-time champion in the 2024 semi-finals, and they are set for another showdown in Melbourne.

Novak Djokovic vs Jannik Sinner start time

After playing their quarter-finals on Wednesday, Djokovic and Sinner will play in the second of the men’s semi-finals on Friday, with a not before time of 8am GMT (UK time). It will follow the first semi-final between Carlos Alcaraz and Alexander Zverev.

Is the Australian Open on TV?

The tournament will be shown live on TNT Sports in the UK as well as online on Discovery+.

In the US, it will be shown live on ESPN and Tennis Channel.

Novak Djokovic vs Jannik Sinner head-to-head

This rivalry has completely flipped since Sinner saved match points to beat Djokovic in the 2023 Davis Cup semi-finals. Since then, Sinner has won five tour-level matches in a row, as well as two exhibitions, to lead the official head-to-head 6-4. That includes three wins in a row in grand slams semi-finals, from the Australian Open, to Roland Garros, to Wimbledon.

2026: Australian Open, semi-final, outdoor hard - ?

2025: Wimbledon, semi-final, outdoor grass - Sinner wins in three sets

2025: French Open, semi-final, outdoor clay - Sinner wins in three sets

2024: Shanghai Masters, final, outdoor hard - Sinner wins in two sets

2024: Australian Open, semi-final, outdoor hard - Sinner wins in four sets

2023: Davis Cup Finals, semi-final, indoor hard - Sinner wins in three sets

2023: ATP Finals, final, indoor hard - Djokovic wins in two sets

2023: ATP Finals, round robin - Sinner wins in three sets

2023: Wimbledon, semi-final, grass - Djokovic wins in three sets

2022: Wimbledon, quarter-final, grass - Djokovic wins in five sets

2021: Monte Carlo, round of 32, clay, Djokovic wins in two sets

What happened in the quarter-finals?

Novak Djokovic advanced to the semi-finals after his opponent Lorenzo Musetti was forced to retire injured while two sets up.

The Italian fifth seed, 23, raced into a 6-4 6-3 lead, playing brilliant tennis, but began to struggle after noticing pain in his leg at the beginning of the second set. The issue became worse at the start of the third, leaving Musetti unable to run, and he retired while 3-1 down.

“I don't know what to say except I feel really sorry for him and he was a far better player,” Djokovic said. “I was on my way home tonight. Being in quarters of a grand slam, two sets to love up and being in full control, so unfortunate. He should have been a winner today, there's no doubt.”

What has Novak Djokovic said about Jannik Sinner?

“I lost to him I think four or five in a row, so he's just playing on such a high level right now, along with Carlos. They're the two best players in the world.

“I mean, [he is the] absolute favourite, but you never know. Hopefully I can deliver my A-game for that matchup, because that's what's going to be needed at least to have a chance. I wasn't playing close to my best today, so I'm going to have to change that around.

“Are they [Sinner and Alcaraz] better right now than me and all the other guys? Yes, they are. I mean, the quality and the level is amazing. It's great. It's phenomenal.

“But does that mean that I walk out with a white flag? No. I'm going to fight until the last shot, until the last point, and do my very best to challenge them.”