Novak Djokovic reveals ‘trauma’ returning to Australia following deportation

Novak Djokovic says he has felt some “trauma” when landing in Australia in the years since he was deported from the country in 2022.

Having arrived ahead of the 2022 Australian Open not vaccinated against coronavirus, Djokovic was detained in an immigration hotel.

The Serbian was then sent home after his visa was cancelled by the immigration minister, who decided his presence could stoke anti-vaccine sentiment.

Djokovic subsequently successfully challenged a three-year ban on applying for a visa, and went on to play at the tournament in 2023, which he won, and 2024.

In an interview with the Herald Sun in the build-up to this year’s edition, which gets under way later this week, the 37-year-old said: “I have (some trauma) to be quite frank.

“The last couple of times that I landed in Australia, to go through passport control and immigration — I had a bit of trauma from three years ago. And some traces still stay there when I’m passing passport control, just checking out if someone from immigration zone is approaching.

“The person checking my passport — are they going to take me, detain me again or let me go? I must admit I have that feeling.”

Djokovic also said “I don’t hold any resentment”, adding: “I don’t hold a grudge.

“I came like right away the year after in 2023…and I won the Australian Open — it was my 22nd slam.

“My parents and whole team were there, and it was actually one of the most emotional wins that I’ve ever had considering all that I’d been through the year before.”

Djokovic has the most Australian Open singles titles of any male player, having triumphed 10 times to date, and is aiming for a record 25th grand slam when he competes in Melbourne this year.