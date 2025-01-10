Nick Kyrgios vs Jacob Fearnley start time: When is Australian Open match?

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Nick Kyrgios returns to the Australian Open and plays Britain’s Jacob Fearnley in his first match at the tournament in three years.

The controversial Australian has been sidelined for most of the past two years following knee and wrist surgeries - and claims the sport has been “mundane” in his absence.

He returns in a box office match against rising star Fearnley, who secured a main draw spot at the Australian Open for the first time after climbing over 500 places to reach the top-100 in the rankings.

The 23-year-old from Edinburgh took a set off Novak Djokovic in the second round of his Wimbledon debut last year, before turning pro and winning three tournaments on the Challenger Tour.

“He’s been knocking on the door with some pretty good results the last six to nine months,” Kyrgios said. “He’s extremely confident. You got to be careful with these guys.”

When is Nick Kyrgios vs Jacob Fearnley?

The match is likely to take place on Monday along with the rest of the matches on the bottom half of the men’s singles draw.

Monday’s order of play will not be released until Sunday and will offer a better idea of what time Kyrgios and Fearnley are likely to take to the court.

Nick Kyrgios vs Jacob Fearnley head to head

This will be their first career meeting, with Fearnley turning professional while Kyrgios was injured.

“He’s obviously been in pretty good form,” Kyrgios said. “He made things pretty challenging for Novak at Wimbledon and anyone who can do that on such a big stage has that X factor there.

“I know he’s going to be willing to embrace that challenge against me in Australia. It’s going to be good. Me personally, I haven’t played many tennis matches. I’m still trying to find my feet as well. At the same time I’ll do my research and be well aware of what he does well.”

Where can I watch the Australian Open?

In the UK, the Australian Open will be broadcast live on Eurosport. Subscribers can also stream the action online on the Eurosport website or with the discovery+ app.

The tournament takes place every day from midnight UK time each day on the outside courts and 1am on the show courts, while night sessions will start at 8am.

