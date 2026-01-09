Nick Kyrgios responds after failing to receive Australian Open wildcard

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Nick Kyrgios insists it was his call not to play in the men’s singles at the Australian Open after the home favourite did not receive a wildcard for the first Grand Slam of the year.

Kyrgios, 30, has fallen to 670 in the world after playing just seven singles matches on the ATP Tour in three years, due to numerous fitness issues.

While he won last month’s Battle of the Sexes match against Aryna Sabalenka, he lost in straight-sets in the first round at the Brisbane International this week.

Although 2014 champion Stan Wawrinka has received a precious wildcard – in his final season on tour – Kyrgios will not play in the main draw as he admitted he’s “not ready to go the distance yet” in best-of-five sets. Instead, he will focus on the men’s doubles in Melbourne, which he won in 2022 alongside Thanasi Kokkinakis.

In a statement on Instagram, Kyrgios said: “After some good conversations with Tennis Australia, I’ve made the call to focus on doubles for this year’s Australian Open.

“I’m fit and back on court but five-setters are a different beast and I’m not quite ready to go the distance yet.

“This tournament means everything to me but – I’d rather give my spot to someone who’s ready to make their moment count.

“It’s all building blocks and I’ll be back next year and pumped to compete. See you out there.”

Meanwhile, 40-year-old Wawrinka, now ranked 156 in the world, has received a final opportunity to play at the tournament where he won his first major in 2014.

Nick Kyrgios has not received a men’s singles wildcard for the Australian Open ( Getty Images )

The Swiss player has already announced that 2026 will be his last year on tour before retirement.

"Winning the Australian Open in 2014, my first Grand Slam title, is an absolute career highlight for me, so I'm incredibly grateful to receive this wildcard," said Wawrinka.

"To have the chance to play the Australian Open at the beginning of my final year on tour means the world to me."

The Australian Open starts on Sunday 18 January.