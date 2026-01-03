Women’s tennis ‘stands on its own’ and does not need Battle of the Sexes, says Iga Swiatek

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Iga Swiatek said tennis has no need for last week’s highly publicised and controversial ‘Battle of the Sexes’ match as the women’s game “stands on its own”.

The world No 2 said she hadn’t watched the encounter, between four-time grand slam champion Aryna Sabalenka and former Wimbledon finalist Nick Kyrgios, which was held in Dubai last week.

The exhibition match was held under the same name as Billie Jean King’s groundbreaking win over Bobby Riggs in 1973, but Swiatek said that was all the two had in common.

“I haven’t watched [Sabalenka against Kyrgios] because I don't watch stuff like that,” the Pole said in Sydney, ahead of the United Cup, her first tournament of the season.

“I think for sure it attracted a lot of attention. It was entertainment, but I wouldn’t say that had anything to do with social change or any important topics.

“I think the name was just the same as the one from the Billie Jean King match in ‘73. That’s it. There were no more similarities because I feel like women’s tennis stands on its own right now.

“We have so many great athletes and great stories to present, we don’t necessarily need to compare to men’s tennis.

“Honestly, there doesn't need to be any competition.”

The six-time major winner, who is targeting a maiden Australian Open title at the end of this month - the only grand slam she is yet to win - said the season-opening, mixed team United Cup was a better format for showcasing the best of men’s and women’s tennis.

The format features one men’s and one women’s singles match followed by a mixed doubles match in each tie.

“Events like this one, United Cup, brings tennis together, and WTA fans and ATP fans can watch this event with so much excitement,” Swiatek said.

“Seeing singles players that usually don't have space to play mixed doubles together, playing these kind of matches, I think this is actually what makes our sport much more interesting and better.”

Swiatek is slated to get her United Cup campaign under way against Germany’s Eva Lys on Monday.