Returning Nick Kyrgios claims tennis has become ‘mundane’ in his absence

Nick Kyrgios wants to shake up “mundane” tennis again as he prepares for an emotional Australian Open return.

The 29-year-old is set to play in his home grand slam for the first time in three years following knee and wrist surgeries that cast serious doubt over whether he would ever be back.

There have still been plenty of words written about Kyrgios while he was away from the tour, especially regarding his outspoken criticism of world number one Jannik Sinner over two failed doping tests.

Nick Kyrgios answers questions at a press conference at Melbourne Park

And, love him or loathe him, there is no doubt Kyrgios will be one of the biggest attractions at Melbourne Park when he – fitness permitting – takes on Britain’s Jacob Fearnley in his opening match.

“We watch sport because we want personalities,” said Kyrgios when asked what his return brings to the tournament and whether the focus weighs on him.

“I think we watch tennis as well, it’s that one-on-one aspect. Now there’s coaching allowed but I really enjoyed tennis because it was one-v-one. You had to watch that person figure it out over a four or five-hour period. You saw the amount of emotions that one person goes under. It’s like drama, theatre.

“For me, being personally back, I think it adds a bit of question marks to what is going to happen today. I love that. Every time I step out on court, I don’t know if I’m going to be super controversial in a good or bad way.

“Throughout my career, it hasn’t always been good, but it’s added a lot of excitement to the game. I think it’s important. There’s so many good players on the tour now. I think there’s not so many contrasting personalities.

“I think it’s healthy that I’m back and I’m playing. Doesn’t really weigh on me, though. I’ve always been someone that’s played my brand of tennis, and I guess my personality, I haven’t changed since I was 10 years old.

“I think it’s good to be back. I think it’s important. I think the sport was getting a bit mundane.”

There is not yet a guarantee that Kyrgios will take to the court at Melbourne Park.

Nick Kyrgios practises

He admitted after his return at the Brisbane International last week, where he played two doubles matches with Novak Djokovic and lost a very tight singles contest to fast-rising Giovanni Mpetshi Perricard, that his wrist was still painful, while he then picked up a minor abdominal injury.

But Kyrgios was due to practise twice on Friday and is optimistic.

“This morning I was out there feeling pretty good,” he said. “I still have three days before the tournament starts for me.

“I’m just taking it day by day. Just enjoying all the moments again, being a part of the tournament, going through the hallways, locker room, seeing everyone again. It’s been an emotional time for me the last couple of weeks. I’m just enjoying being back.

“I forgot the amount of emotions that you feel, the nervousness when the draw comes out.”

It is set to be quite the Australian Open debut for 23-year-old Scot Fearnley, who has surged into the top 100 at phenomenal speed having only left college in the United States last spring.

His exploits have not gone unnoticed by Kyrgios, who said: “He’s been knocking on the door with some pretty good results the last six to nine months. He’s obviously very confident. He was actually in my hometown (Canberra) the other week playing a Challenger there. I saw him there.

“He’s extremely confident. You’ve got to be careful with these guys. I know players like me, we do have a target on our back.

“When guys go out there confident on their debut, they tend to play a bit higher and better than their actual base level. I’m not underestimating anyone in this event. I haven’t played many tennis matches. I’m still trying to find my feet as well.

“Pretty sure he made things pretty challenging for Novak at Wimbledon. Anyone who can do that on such a big stage has that X factor there.”