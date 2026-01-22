Naomi Osaka stunned by frosty handshake from beaten Australian Open opponent

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Naomi Osaka was left puzzled by the frostiest of handshakes from opponent Sorana Cirstea as she advanced to the third round of the Australian Open.

Osaka won 6-3 4-6 6-2 to defeat the 35-year-old Romanian, who was playing in her final Australian Open before retirement.

A fuming Cirstea stormed away from Osaka after a brief handshake at the net, before turning around to exchange words with the former world No 1.

Osaka was baffled by the confrontation and brought it up immediately during her on-court interview, although she was not directly asked about the incident.

Asked what it took to advance to the third round, Osaka replied: “Apparently a lot of ‘come-ons’ as that’s what she was angry about but whatever.”

It drew a mixed reaction from the crowd and Osaka added: “I mean, I tried to play well. I think I made a lot of unforced errors but I tried my best. She’s a great player. I think this was her last Australian Open, so, sorry she’s mad about it.”

Cirstea appeared to be frustrated by Osaka pumping herself up between serves and when this was pointed out, an exasperated Osaka replied: “I think so but she could have asked me.”

After her show-stopping entrance onto court for her first-round win over Antonia Ruzic, which saw Osaka walk onto the Rod Laver Arena in a white veil, hat and parasol, there was a slightly toned-down look for the four-time grand slam champion for her match against Cirstea.

Still, Osaka walked out onto the Kia Arena in the blue-green jellyfish-inspired jacket and the same white flowing dress and trousers, which she removed for the warm-up.