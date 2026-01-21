Boris Becker hits out at Naomi Osaka’s ‘contradictory’ Australian Open outfit

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Six-time grand slam champion Boris Becker has claimed Naomi Osaka’s blockbuster walk-out outfit at the Australian Open was “contradictory”.

Osaka, the two-time Australian Open winner and former world No 1, entered the Rod Laver Arena wearing a spectacular jellyfish-inspired outfit, featuring a white hat, veil and parasol, designed by the couturier Robert Wun.

Osaka, who had to dig deep to beat her first-round opponent Antonia Ruzic, is known for her bespoke costume designs and the Japanese star said she also took inspiration from growing up with “the tennis GOATs of style”, in Serena and Venus Williams and Maria Sharapova.

While Becker praised Osaka for the “iconic” look, the former world No 1 said it was also “important that the focus here is on the sport” and pointed out that the four-time grand slam champion had previously taken herself out of the spotlight when she took a break from doing press conferences at the 2021 French Open, citing her mental health.

“These are, of course, images for the media,” Becker, who is a pundit for TNT Sports, said. “The way she entered the court is already iconic. No other player has dared to wear such an outfit—but she did.

“But there is also a contradiction: on the one hand, she doesn't want to be under so much pressure, she doesn't want to be in the public eye and in the media so much – and then she comes onto centre court in an outfit like that.

“Of course, that puts her back in the public spotlight. I would point out that she also needed a mental break a few years ago. For me, it's generally important that the focus here is on the sport."

Osaka was a break down in the final set against the world No 65 Ruzic, who threatened to upset the 16th seed, and Osaka was asked afterwards if she felt under additional “pressure” after her grand arrival onto the court.

"I realise I'm a little strange because I don't really think I care,” Osaka said.

open image in gallery Naomi Osaka walks onto Rod Laver Arena (Asanka Brendon Ratnayake/AP) ( AP )

“I just feel like I want to do things that create joy and happiness. Obviously, I really love fashion. That makes me excited to wake up and do the whole walk-on or whatever. It just creates a little bit more joy in that whole match preparation.

“When I was playing today, I just told myself, 'Keep your head on the path. If she beats you, then that's unfortunate. But, hey, at least you're trending on Twitter'."

open image in gallery Naomi Osaka carries her hat as she walks off court ( AFP via Getty Images )

She also said addressed the idea of ‘conflicting’ of her personality during the post-match press conference. “For me, I feel like when I step on the court, I'm not the me that you're talking to right now,” Osaka said.

“I would never yell 'C'mon' that loud in a normal setting. I almost feel like I'm a Barbie that dresses up and goes on the court and does something. When I come back in the locker room is when I'm like my true, quiet Naomi.”

