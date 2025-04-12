Carlos Alcaraz sees off gutsy Alejandro Davidovich Fokina to reach Monte Carlo Masters final

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Carlos Alcaraz stormed into his first Masters final in 13 months with victory over Alejandro Davidovich Fokina 7-6(2) 6-4, but not before his Spanish compatriot saved five match points in a gruelling encounter.

Second seed Alcaraz found it difficult to break Davidovich Fokina, succeeding only three times in 19 attempts, and he also wasted three set points in an opening set that lasted over an hour.

Davidovich Fokina was imperious in his defensive game but Alcaraz lifted his service in the second set, in which he did not face a single break point.

"It's been a long time," Alcaraz said after reaching his first Masters final since he won at Indian Wells last year.

"I just had to be patient and believe that this moment was going to come again. Sometimes the people are not patient, they want me to make the final in every tournament."

The 21-year-old sealed the win with a sizzling forehand winner down the line to move into his first final in Monte Carlo.

The two shared a warm embrace at the net and a laugh before Alcaraz praised his compatriot.

"I think I played really good tennis from the beginning until the last point," Alcaraz added.

"I tried to take the chances he gave me in the match. He saved a lot of break points and match points, but I'm really happy... The most important thing is that I'm feeling great physically."

Alcaraz will play either Lorenzo Musetti or Alex de Minaur in Sunday's final.

Reuters