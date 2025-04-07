Jump to content
Sign up to our newsletters
Independent
More
Best
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Carlos Alcaraz admits pressure to overtake Jannik Sinner at top of world rankings ‘killed him’

Sinner is serving a three-month ban allowing Alcaraz to close the gap on the Italian in the rankings

Shrivathsa Sridhar
Monday 07 April 2025 04:00 EDT
Comments
Carlos Alcaraz is focused on the clay season after struggling with the pressure of becoming World No. 1
Carlos Alcaraz is focused on the clay season after struggling with the pressure of becoming World No. 1 (Getty Images)

World number three Carlos Alcaraz said the pressure to reclaim the top ranking during the absence of the banned Jannik Sinner had "killed" him and that he would approach the clay season without any expectations.

The top-ranked Sinner is serving a three-month doping ban that ends on May 4 and Alcaraz was seen as one of the contenders to replace the Italian in the rankings in the build-up to the French Open next month but he has not made the most of his opportunities.

"A lot of people are asking me, or are telling me, that I have the chance to become number one if Jannik isn't playing," Alcaraz said in Monte Carlo, where he begins preparations for his Roland Garros title defence.

"So probably that pressure has killed me in some way."

Recommended

The Spaniard won his first title of the season in Rotterdam two months ago, before losing in the quarter-finals of Doha, the semi-finals of Indian Wells and the opening round of Miami last week to sit more than 3,500 points behind Sinner.

Alexander Zverev is almost 1,000 points above Alcaraz in the standings in second place.

Alcaraz told reporters on Sunday that he will not focus on the top ranking heading into Monte Carlo, where he will take on Italian wild card Fabio Fognini or Francisco Cerundolo first.

Carlos Alcaraz is preparing for his French Open title defence at the Monte Carlo Masters
Carlos Alcaraz is preparing for his French Open title defence at the Monte Carlo Masters (Getty Images)

"I'm just thinking that I'm not able to become number one in the clay season, even if Jannik is not playing, I don't have the chance to do it," Alcaraz said.

"I think I'm too far from Jannik. So I'm just here and I realise that I don't have to think about it and just go there and play. That's my mindset right now."

Join our commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in