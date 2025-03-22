Carlos Alcaraz stunned at Miami Open as Novak Djokovic equals Rafael Nadal record

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Carlos Alcaraz fell 5-7 6-4 6-3 to Belgian David Goffin in the Miami Open second round while Novak Djokovic tied Rafael Nadal for most ATP Masters 1000 match wins and Russia's Mirra Andreeva took another step toward a 'Sunshine Double'.

Goffin led the second seed by a break in each of the three sets and secured the victory on his second match point when a sliding Alcaraz was unable to retrieve a forehand the Belgian ripped into the corner.

Up next for Goffin is Brandon Nakashima, a 6-4 4-6 6-3 winner over Roberto Carballes Baena.

Six-times champion Djokovic made his long-awaited Miami Open return and defeated Australian Rinky Hijikata 6-0 7-6(1) to reach the third round.

It marked Djokovic's first Miami appearance since 2019 and the Serbian fourth seed's victory was his 410th ATP Masters 1000 match win, tying him with Rafa Nadal atop the all-time list.

"I wanted to make a statement to myself and to others, as well, that I'm still able to play on a high level," Djokovic said.

"I lost (my last) two tournaments in my first rounds, so I really was eager to get the win in the first match in Miami Open."

It was all one-way traffic in the opening set as Djokovic showcased his superior shotmaking from the baseline along with a lethal service game to make a perfect start and needed just 27 minutes to wrap up the opening set.

But Hijikata refused to back down and his confidence grew during a tightly-contested second set where neither player could manage a break but Djokovic took over in the tiebreak where he won the final six points.

open image in gallery Novak Djokovic is through to the third round ( Getty Images )

Russian seventh seed Daniil Medvedev, the 2023 Miami champion who arrived this year fresh off a run to the Indian Wells semi-finals, crashed out at the first hurdle as he fell 6-2 6-3 to Spaniard Jaume Munar.

Former Miami finalists Casper Ruud and Grigor Dimitrov both advanced while Australian Kyrgios, who this week earned his first win since 2022, fell 7-6(3) 6-0 to Karen Khachanov.

On the women's side, Andreeva, making her Miami Open debut fresh off winning the first leg of the Sunshine Double at Indian Wells, was a 6-0 6-2 winner over Veronika Kudermetova and will next face Doha champion Amanda Anisimova.

Polish second seed Iga Swiatek beat Caroline Garcia for the second time in as many tournaments with a 6-2 7-5 victory that sets up a third-round clash with Belgian Elise Mertens, a 6-4 6-1 winner over American Peyton Stearns.

Australian Open champion Madison Keys advanced with a 6-3 6-3 win over Armenia's Elina Avanesyan to set up a third round clash with Filipino wildcard Alexandra Eala, who beat Latvian 25th seed Jelena Ostapenko 7-6(2) 7-5.

Reuters