PTPA co-founder Novak Djokovic admits he disagrees with parts of tennis lawsuit

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Novak Djokovic has admitted he disagrees with parts of the lawsuit brought against tennis’ governing bodies by the player organisation he co-founded.

The Professional Tennis Players Association announced earlier this week that it was taking legal action against the ATP, WTA, International Tennis Federation and International Tennis Integrity Agency, accusing the organisations of “systemic abuse, anti-competitive practices, and a blatant disregard for player welfare”.

The PTPA was launched four years ago by Djokovic and Canadian Vasek Pospisil, and its statement on Tuesday said the action was being taken on behalf of all professional players.

Djokovic’s name was notably absent among the plaintiffs for the US suit, though, and he told reporters at the Miami Open that he was not entirely in agreement with what had been filed.

“I felt like I don’t need to sign the letter because I want other players to step up,” said the Serbian.

“This is a classic lawsuit, so lawyers to lawyers, type of situation. So, to be quite frank with you, there are things that I agree with in the lawsuit and then there are also things that I don’t agree with.

“And I found that maybe some wording was quite strong in there, but I guess the legal team knows what they are doing and what kind of terminology they’re supposed to use in order to get the right effect.”

The ATP and WTA both hit back strongly at the PTPA’s allegations, while Wimbledon champion Carlos Alcaraz was explicit in stating that he did not support the legal action.

Djokovic insisted he was not trying to cause rifts, saying: “I’ve never been a fan of division in our sport but I’ve always fought for better representation and influence of and positioning of the players globally in our sport, which I think is still not where I think it should be.”

Andy Murray, who is in Florida coaching the Serbian, appeared to reference the drama in a message on social media site X after watching young stars Joao Fonseca and Learner Tien battle it out.

“What an incredible atmosphere Fonseca and Tien are amazing talents! Tennis isn’t broken after all,” wrote the Scot, ending with a winking emoji.