Jannik Sinner insists he is not worried about his form after shock defeat in Qatar

World number two Jannik Sinner has dismissed concerns about his early-season form, despite suffering a surprising defeat to Jakub Mensik at the Qatar Open in Doha.

The Italian, who had been aiming to emulate rival Carlos Alcaraz by reaching the semi-finals, was ultimately ousted 7-6 (3) 2-6 6-3 by the 20-year-old Czech talent.

While Mensik delivered a stellar performance, showcasing why he is considered one of the sport's brightest young prospects, Sinner was plagued by uncharacteristic errors, particularly from his forehand.

This unexpected loss follows his semi-final exit against Novak Djokovic at the Australian Open.

Thursday's defeat marks the first time Sinner has lost a completed hard-court match to a player ranked outside the top 10 since October 2023.

Furthermore, he had not failed to reach the final at consecutive events since the summer of 2024, underscoring the exceptionally high standard he has maintained.

The 24-year-old remained philosophical post-match, acknowledging Mensik's strong play.

"He served really well, so it was difficult to return," Sinner stated. "It’s been a tough break in the third, a couple of mistakes. It can happen, obviously, but, at the same time, I’m a bit disappointed in how I handled these moments."

He added: "Every player goes through ups and downs. I’ve had two incredible years. Having a small down, it’s nothing that’s going to worry me. I know that I can play a little bit better tennis.

“In every tournament, I would like to go as far as possible, but it’s normal to go through some tough moments. I’ve had tougher ones in the past, so I know how to come back."

Sinner will now turn his attention to the upcoming 'Sunshine Double' events in Indian Wells and Miami next month, where he will aim to narrow the significant ranking gap to Alcaraz, which could exceed 3,000 points by the week's end.