Novak Djokovic stuns Jannik Sinner in five-set thriller
- Novak Djokovic has beaten defending Australian Open champion Jannik Sinner in a five-set thriller.
- In a match spanning more than four hours, the Serbian battled back from two sets to one down and beat the Italian 3-6 6-3 4-6 6-4 6-4.
- Aged 38, Djokovic has become the oldest Australian Open men’s finalist of all time after ending defending champion Jannik Sinner’s winning run.
- Djokovic’s bid for a record 25th grand slam title looked to be over as he trailed Lorenzo Musetti by two sets in the quarter-finals on Wednesday, but the tennis icon was “extremely lucky” to progress as the Italian retired with a right leg injury.
- Novak Djokovic will play Carlos Alcaraz in Sunday’s final after the world No 1’s epic semi-final against Alexander Zverev.
