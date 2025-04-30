Jannik Sinner considered quitting tennis before accepting doping ban

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Jannik Sinner has revealed he considered quitting tennis before accepting a three-month doping ban.

The World No 1, who is set to return to the sport next week at the Italian Open in Rome, said he thought about walking away from tennis before reaching a settlement with the World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA) in February.

He won the Australian Open in January while WADA sought a two-year ban and appealed to the Court of Arbitration for Sport and Sinner said he found it hard to continue playing with his future in the balance.

The Italian was asked in an interview with state broadcaster RAI whether he considered giving up tennis and replied: “Yes, yes.

“I remember before the Australian Open this year, I was not in a very happy moment because there was still that case of doping.

“I didn't feel comfortable and then I said, maybe after Australia, a little bit of free time, in the sense where I take a little break it will do me good.”

Sinner reached an agreement with WADA, who appealed an independent tribunal’s decision to clear him of doping last August.

The 23-year-old tested positive for the banned substance clostebol last March, which Sinner said entered his system after receiving a massage from his physio.

The International Tennis Integrity Agency cleared him of blame but Sinner’s positive tests were not revealed until August after he appealed against a provisional suspension.

Sinner’s three-month ban came after the Australian Open and allows him to return before the next grand slam at the French Open in May.

“I had a tough time accepting these three months. Because I knew that I didn't do anything wrong. So why do I have to pay this price?” Sinner said.

“But then we discussed it with my lawyer and about what could have happened in the worst-case scenario and so we decided to accept it.”

Some players have criticised the handling of Sinner’s case and the timing of the ban - with Serena Williams recently saying she would have got “20 years” and been stripped of grand slam titles.

"I don't even want to respond,” Sinner said. “Everyone is free to say what they want. For me, the important thing is that I know what happened. I don't wish it upon anyone who is innocent to go through what I went through.”