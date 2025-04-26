Novak Djokovic’s shock Madrid Open defeat raises questions about his future

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Three-time champion Novak Djokovic may have played at the Madrid Open for the last time after crashing out in the second round to Italian Matteo Arnaldi, with the Serb admitting he did not know if he would return.

Arnaldi beat fourth seed Djokovic 6-3 6-4 to reach the third round and the result condemned the 37-year-old, who received a bye in the opening round, to his third consecutive defeat.

Djokovic, who has been chasing a 100th tour-level title, was handed a shock defeat by Jakub Mensik in the Miami Open final in late March before his second-round Monte Carlo exit earlier this month at the hands of Alejandro Tabilo, with all three loses coming in straight sets.

“Obviously after you lose a match you don't feel good, but I've had a few of these this year where I lose in the first round, unfortunately,” Djokovic told a press conference.

“I think the positive thing is that I really enjoyed myself more than I have in the Monte-Carlo or some other tournament, so that's a good thing.

“But obviously still level of tennis is not where I would like it to be. But it is what it is. I lost to a better player.”

open image in gallery Novak Djokovic admitted his loss raised questions about his Madrid Open future ( AFP via Getty Images )

Djokovic, who made his Madrid debut in 2006 and won the tournament in 2011, 2016 and 2019, was looking for his first win on clay since defeating Carlos Alcaraz to win gold at the Paris Olympics.

Asked whether he just played his last match in Madrid, Djokovic said: “It could be. It could be. I'm not sure if I will come back. So, I don't know, I don't know what to say. I mean, I'll come back, maybe not as a player. I hope it's not, but it could be.”

Djokovic won three out of the four major titles in 2023 but has not been able to reproduce that kind of form since, being shut out of the game's biggest tournaments last year as Jannik Sinner and Carlos Alcaraz claimed took majors apiece.

“(It's) kind of new reality for me, I have to say. You know, trying to win a match or two, not really thinking about getting far in the tournament," Djokovic added.

“It's a completely different feeling from what I had in 20-plus years of professional tennis, so it's kind of a challenge for me mentally to really face these kind of sensations on the court, going out early now regularly in the tournaments.

“But that's, I guess, the circle of life and the career, eventually it was going to happen.”

The former world No 1 owns ATP Masters 1000 records for most wins (414), semi-finals (79), finals (60) and titles (40).

