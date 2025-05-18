Jannik Sinner vs Carlos Alcaraz LIVE: Rivals clash in blockbuster Italian Open final
Sinner is vying for silverware in what is his first tournament since returning to the sport following a three-month doping ban
Carlos Alcaraz will face Jannik Sinner in a blockbuster Italian Open final on Sunday in Rome.
World No 1 Sinner is through to his first Italian Open final in his home country, in what is his first tournament since returning to the sport following a three-month doping ban. He has won 26 consecutive matches but Alcaraz was the last player to beat him, at the China Open in October.
The two young rivals have won the last five grand slam titles, with Sinner winning three in a row on the hard-courts of the Australian Open and the US Open and Alcaraz conquering the other surfaces by winning the French Open and Wimbledon.
This will just be the third time they have met in a final, and the first at an ATP 1000 event. Alcaraz won all three matches against Sinner last year, including on clay in the French Open semi-finals, and he leads the overall head-to-head 6-4 against the Italian.
Follow all the action from Rome in our live blog below:
Good afternoon and welcome to The Independent’s live coverage of what promises to be a blockbuster Italian Open final.
World No 1 Jannik Sinner is vying for silverware in his first tournament back from suspension, on home soil no less. But standing in his way is Carlos Alcaraz, who was the last man to beat the Italian all the way back at October's China Open.
The two young rivals have won the last five grand slam titles, with Sinner winning three in a row on the hard-courts of the Australian Open and the US Open and Alcaraz conquering the other surfaces by winning the French Open and Wimbledon.
It’s a real clash of titans. Stay tuned for all the build-up and action from Rome.
