Jannik Sinner allays health concerns with ruthless victory over Alex De Minaur

Jannik Sinner brushed off concerns about his health with a brutal destruction of home hope Alex De Minaur in the quarter-finals of the Australian Open.

The two-time defending champion was in real trouble in his previous round against Holger Rune, taking a long medical timeout and visibly shaking, and admitted afterwards that he was not feeling well.

Hot conditions also played their part and, more than 48 hours on and with temperatures having dropped significantly, Sinner was back to his brilliant best in a 6-3 6-2 6-1 victory.

He said of his physical condition: “(Tuesday) was a very easy day, I played just half an hour, 40 minutes. I feel like, especially when you’re young, you recover very fast. I really like to sleep so trying to rest in the best possible way.

“I have a very experienced team with me, which I’m very grateful and happy (for). I (realised) straight away that I’m ready for today. Let’s see what’s coming now in the semis.

“After the match against Holger, we made some blood tests. They were all solid, all good. I feel like the illness has gone away now.”

This was arguably the biggest match of De Minaur’s career, with the Australian through to the last eight here for the first time, but it proved to be a familiar story.

He had lost all nine previous matches against Sinner, winning just one set, and he could nothing to hurt the Italian, who next faces American Ben Shelton.

Sinner was simply better in all areas, his weight of shot too much for De Minaur, who was without fiancee Katie Boulter in his support camp after she flew home to prepare for her next tournament.

A crowd who had arrived full of hope tried to lift their man but Sinner, who has now won all 16 matches he has contested against players at their home grand slam, was remorseless and wrapped up victory after only an hour and 48 minutes.

“I feel like today I was feeling everything,” the 23-year-old said. “When you have days like this and you break early in each set, it makes it a bit easier.

“These kind of matches, they can go quickly but also they can change very fast if I go down with the level a little bit. I’m very happy with my performance today.”

De Minaur made no attempt to sugar-coat the experience, saying he felt like he had been “slapped across the face”.

He added: “It’s tough. I know that whole crowd has got my back. They want me to go out there, make it competitive, try to make it into a match, and I’m trying my best. But I can’t make it into even a match where the crowd can get behind and start supporting.

“I think he’s probably my worst match-up, and you can see it in the head-to-head. It is disappointing. I don’t want to leave like this.”

Earlier, Shelton battled to a four-set win over Lorenzo Sonego to reach his second grand slam semi-final.

The big-serving American made his breakthrough here two years ago with a run to the quarter-finals on his debut before bettering that at the US Open.

The draw at Melbourne Park has opened up for the 22-year-old and he has taken full advantage, with his latest triumph a 6-4 7-5 4-6 7-6 (4) victory over unseeded Italian Sonego.

Sonego, ranked 55 and playing in his first slam quarter-final, attacked the net repeatedly and threatened to take the contest to a deciding set.

Shelton showed his desire during the fourth-set tie-break by hurling himself across the court in an effort to retrieve a volley. After lying sprawled by the advertising hoardings, he showed he was still fighting fit with a press-up.

And moments later Shelton was roaring with delight after booking a last-four spot.

“I feel relieved right now,” the 21st seed said. “Shout out to Lorenzo Sonego because that was some ridiculous tennis. I’m really happy to be through, get my first win on Rod Laver Arena. It’s one of my favourite matches of my career.”