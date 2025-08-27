Jacob Fearnley left ‘confused’ after being heckled by fan in US Open win

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Jacob Fearnley said he was left confused by a heckling fan who went from supporting him to jeering him during the Scot’s US Open win over Roberto Bautista Agut.

Fearnley overcame nerves and struggles on his serve to defeat the experienced Spaniard and record his first main draw win at the US Open, 7-5 6-2 5-7 6-4.

The 24-year-old was loudly backed by a member of the crowd behind the baseline, who then switched allegiances when Bautista Agut won the third set.

"When I Iost the service game at 5-4 in the third he completely turned – I couldn't believe it," explained Fearnley, who won in three hours and 24 minutes.

"I wanted to say something. He switched quick. It wasn't abuse, just confusing and extremely loud. He didn't say a nice thing after that."

After defeats for Katie Boulter, Sonay Kartal, Fran Jones and Billy Harris earlier, Fearnley was relieved to avoid a blank for British players as he joined Jack Draper, Emma Raducanu and Cameron Norrie in round two.

“I’m pretty tired right now,” said Fearnley. “I don’t really know what to make of it. Obviously to get over the line is really good. I was playing great first two sets and then got a little bit nervous and Roberto makes you earn it. When you’re nervous, that’s going to have its effect.”

Fearnley’s service woes began early on but reached a nadir in the third set, where he was broken three times and hit eight double faults, nearly all at crucial moments.

“I think it’s definitely nerves,” he added. “Obviously you’re going to double fault, you’re never not going to double fault, but 18, that’s too much. If you look at when the double faults are happening, it’s when I’m serving for the match, serving to stay in the set. It’s at the highest tension moments.

“It’s helpful to know that even hitting all those double faults I can still win the match. That’s a positive. There’s good days, there’s bad days. In recent big matches, the double faults have been a little bit of an issue.”

Fearnley will play third seed Alexander Zverev in the second round, an opponent Fearnley has yet to win a set against after defeats at the Australian Open and Miami Open this season.

Includes reporting from PA