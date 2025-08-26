Sonay Kartal and Katie Boulter exit US Open in first round

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Sonay Kartal limped to defeat in an extraordinary opening-round clash with Beatriz Haddad Maia at the US Open.

Kartal was making her debut in the main draw in New York following her speedy rise up the rankings and was looking to write more grand slam headlines following a run to the fourth round of Wimbledon.

She beat Haddad Maia earlier this season in Indian Wells but, inspired by her noisy Brazilian fan club, the 18th seed overcame cramp to claim a 6-3 1-6 6-1 victory.

The third set, which was delayed by a long bathroom break for Haddad Maia, provided high drama, with both women barely able to move.

Kartal, who appeared to be struggling with a recurrence of a knee problem, tried to find a way back after Haddad Maia suddenly began cramping leading 4-0, the Brazilian struggling just to roll serves over the net.

But Kartal was also clearly physically compromised and it was Haddad Maia who managed to stumble across the line.

Katie Boulter will drop outside the world’s top 50 after also losing in the opening round.

Boulter has had a difficult season and admitted ahead of her meeting with Marta Kostyuk that she had begun to feel burnt out after heading straight from Wimbledon to the United States.

open image in gallery Sonay Kartal was beaten in the first round at the US Open by Beatriz Haddad Maia ( AP )

This was a tough draw against the 27th seed and Boulter was unable to prevent a first opening-round loss here in four years, losing out 6-4 6-4.

Boulter’s only previous match against Ukrainian Kostyuk came in San Diego last spring and brought her the biggest title of her career.

But she was unable to defend her crown because of injury and wins have been hard to come by since, aside from an impressive first title on clay, albeit below main tour level, just ahead of the French Open.

open image in gallery Katie Boulter also lost in the opening round as Marta Kostyuk won in straight sets ( Getty Images )

This was a close contest but ultimately it was Kostyuk who took more of her chances, with Boulter converting only two of her 10 break points.

Three of these came in the final game after Boulter, who hit eight double faults, had dug in to save five match points on her own serve, but she could not push the match to a decider.

It is a rare first-round defeat at a grand slam for the 29-year-old, who had reached the second round in nine of her 10 previous appearances in the main draws at majors.