What time is Jack Draper playing at the US Open today?

Jack Draper has secured a first grand slam quarter-final appearance at Flushing Meadows against Alex de Minaur.

The British number beat Botic van de Zandschulp, who knocked out Carlos Alcaraz, in the third round, and then beat Tomas Machac to reach the last eight.

The draw has opened up for those still in contention, with high seeds Novak Djokovic, Andrey Rublev and Casper Ruud all making early exits.

But De Minaur has got the better of Draper in all three previous meetings between the two players, including earlier this year at Acapulco on the same surface, where Draper retired in the third set at 4-0 down.

Here’s everything you need to know about the match

When is Jack Draper vs Alex de Minaur?

The match will be played on Wednesday 4 September. The quarter-finals will start at 12pm local time, or 5pm BST, but the full schedule has not yet been announced.

How can I watch it?

The US Open is being shown live on Sky Sports Tennis throughout the fortnight.

If you’re travelling abroad and want to watch major sporting events, you might need a VPN to unblock your streaming app. Our VPN round-up is here to help and includes deals on VPNs in the market. Viewers using a VPN need to make sure that they comply with any local regulations where they are, and also with the terms of their service provider.

Wednesday’s order of play

Arthur Ashe Stadium: Session starting 12.00pm local time, 5pm BST

Beatriz Haddad Maia vs Karolina Muchova

Jack Draper vs Alex de Minaur

Arthur Ashe Stadium: Session starting 7pm local time, 12 am BST

Iga Siwatek vs Jessica Pegula

Jannik Sinner vs Daniil Medvedev

Odds

Jack Draper 11/10

Alex De Minaur 4/5

