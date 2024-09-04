Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK EditionAsia EditionEdición en Español
Sign up to our newsletters
Independent
More
Best
Climate
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Liveupdated1725450347

Jack Draper v Alex de Minaur LIVE: Latest US Open tennis scores and updates from quarter-final clash

The British No.1 takes on the No. 10 seed for a place in the semi-finals

Michael Jones,Harry Latham-Coyle
Wednesday 04 September 2024 07:45
Comments
Jack Draper looks to reach the US Open semi-finals as he face Alex de Minaur in New York.
Jack Draper looks to reach the US Open semi-finals as he face Alex de Minaur in New York. (EPA)

Support truly
independent journalism

Support Now

Our mission is to deliver unbiased, fact-based reporting that holds power to account and exposes the truth.

Whether $5 or $50, every contribution counts.

Support us to deliver journalism without an agenda.

Louise Thomas

Louise Thomas

Editor

Jack Draper returns to court this evening to face Australia’s Alex de Minaur at the Arthur Ashe Stadium for a spot in the US Open semi-finals.

The British No.1 has never reached this stage of a Grand Slam before so is in uncharted territory as he looks to emulate Emma Raducanu and win the tournament at Flushing Meadows. Draper has been in unbelievable form so far during his campaign in New York, winning all four of his matches in straight sets. The most recent was a 6-3 6-1 6-2 hammering of Czechia’s Tomas Machac who Draper had never previously beaten.

His opponent has had a tougher run of things. De Minaur, the No. 10 seed for the competition, has been taken to four sets in three of his matches so far including against Great Britain’s Dan Evans in the third round. He defeated his compatriot Jordan Thompson 6-0 3-6 6-3 7-5 on Monday and will know he’ll have another fight on his hands this evening.

Following all the action from the US Open with our live blog below as Jack Draper looks to reach the semi-finals:

Recommended
1725450347

Wednesday’s order of play

Arthur Ashe Stadium: Session starting 12.00pm local time, 5pm BST

Beatriz Haddad Maia vs Karolina Muchova

Jack Draper vs Alex de Minaur

Arthur Ashe Stadium: Session starting 7pm local time, 12 am BST

Iga Siwatek vs Jessica Pegula

Jannik Sinner vs Daniil Medvedev

Mike Jones4 September 2024 12:45
1725449447

How can I watch it?

The US Open is being shown live on Sky Sports Tennis throughout the fortnight.

If you’re travelling abroad and want to watch major sporting events, you might need a VPN to unblock your streaming app. Our VPN round-up is here to help and includes deals on VPNs in the market. Viewers using a VPN need to make sure that they comply with any local regulations where they are, and also with the terms of their service provider.

Mike Jones4 September 2024 12:30
1725448547

When is Jack Draper vs Alex de Minaur?

The match will be played today and is scheduled for around 6pm BST, depending on when women’s quarter-final Beatriz Haddad Maia v Karolina Muchova finishes.

Mike Jones4 September 2024 12:15
1725447647

Draper’s run to the US Open quarter-finals

Jack Draper has secured a first grand slam quarter-final appearance at Flushing Meadows against Alex de Minaur.

The British number beat Botic van de Zandschulp, who knocked out Carlos Alcaraz, in the third round, and then beat Tomas Machac to reach the last eight.

The draw has opened up for those still in contention, with high seeds Novak Djokovic, Andrey Rublev and Casper Ruud all making early exits.

But De Minaur has got the better of Draper in all three previous meetings between the two players, including earlier this year at Acapulco on the same surface, where Draper retired in the third set at 4-0 down.

Mike Jones4 September 2024 12:00
1725443623

Good afternoon!

Welcome to The Independent’s coverage of tonight’s US Open action as Jack Draper attempts to reach the last-four at Flushing Meadows.

The British No.1 has been a delight during the competition, sweeping aside all four of his opponents in straight sets to reach a Grand Slam quarter-final for the very first time. His opponent today is Australia Alex de Minaur who is the No. 10 seed for the US Open and will no doubt prove to be Draper’s toughest contest so far.

De Minaur defeated his Australia compatriot Jordan Thompson in the previous round and is a dangerous, stylish player who has his sights on a major victory.

The players go head-to-head at the Arthur Ashe Stadium and are expected on court around 6pm BST but we’ll have all the build up and other results from the US Open beforehand so stick with us.

Mike Jones4 September 2024 10:53

Join our commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in