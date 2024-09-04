Jack Draper v Alex de Minaur LIVE: Latest US Open tennis scores and updates from quarter-final clash
The British No.1 takes on the No. 10 seed for a place in the semi-finals
Support truly
independent journalism
Our mission is to deliver unbiased, fact-based reporting that holds power to account and exposes the truth.
Whether $5 or $50, every contribution counts.
Support us to deliver journalism without an agenda.
Louise Thomas
Editor
Jack Draper returns to court this evening to face Australia’s Alex de Minaur at the Arthur Ashe Stadium for a spot in the US Open semi-finals.
The British No.1 has never reached this stage of a Grand Slam before so is in uncharted territory as he looks to emulate Emma Raducanu and win the tournament at Flushing Meadows. Draper has been in unbelievable form so far during his campaign in New York, winning all four of his matches in straight sets. The most recent was a 6-3 6-1 6-2 hammering of Czechia’s Tomas Machac who Draper had never previously beaten.
His opponent has had a tougher run of things. De Minaur, the No. 10 seed for the competition, has been taken to four sets in three of his matches so far including against Great Britain’s Dan Evans in the third round. He defeated his compatriot Jordan Thompson 6-0 3-6 6-3 7-5 on Monday and will know he’ll have another fight on his hands this evening.
Following all the action from the US Open with our live blog below as Jack Draper looks to reach the semi-finals:
Wednesday’s order of play
Arthur Ashe Stadium: Session starting 12.00pm local time, 5pm BST
Beatriz Haddad Maia vs Karolina Muchova
Jack Draper vs Alex de Minaur
Arthur Ashe Stadium: Session starting 7pm local time, 12 am BST
Iga Siwatek vs Jessica Pegula
Jannik Sinner vs Daniil Medvedev
How can I watch it?
The US Open is being shown live on Sky Sports Tennis throughout the fortnight.
If you’re travelling abroad and want to watch major sporting events, you might need a VPN to unblock your streaming app. Our VPN round-up is here to help and includes deals on VPNs in the market. Viewers using a VPN need to make sure that they comply with any local regulations where they are, and also with the terms of their service provider.
When is Jack Draper vs Alex de Minaur?
The match will be played today and is scheduled for around 6pm BST, depending on when women’s quarter-final Beatriz Haddad Maia v Karolina Muchova finishes.
Draper’s run to the US Open quarter-finals
Jack Draper has secured a first grand slam quarter-final appearance at Flushing Meadows against Alex de Minaur.
The British number beat Botic van de Zandschulp, who knocked out Carlos Alcaraz, in the third round, and then beat Tomas Machac to reach the last eight.
The draw has opened up for those still in contention, with high seeds Novak Djokovic, Andrey Rublev and Casper Ruud all making early exits.
But De Minaur has got the better of Draper in all three previous meetings between the two players, including earlier this year at Acapulco on the same surface, where Draper retired in the third set at 4-0 down.
Good afternoon!
Welcome to The Independent’s coverage of tonight’s US Open action as Jack Draper attempts to reach the last-four at Flushing Meadows.
The British No.1 has been a delight during the competition, sweeping aside all four of his opponents in straight sets to reach a Grand Slam quarter-final for the very first time. His opponent today is Australia Alex de Minaur who is the No. 10 seed for the US Open and will no doubt prove to be Draper’s toughest contest so far.
De Minaur defeated his Australia compatriot Jordan Thompson in the previous round and is a dangerous, stylish player who has his sights on a major victory.
The players go head-to-head at the Arthur Ashe Stadium and are expected on court around 6pm BST but we’ll have all the build up and other results from the US Open beforehand so stick with us.
Join our commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their repliesComments