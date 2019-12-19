Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Jack Draper will overtake Novak Djokovic and make his top-five debut after demolishing Matteo Arnaldi in the quarter-finals of the Madrid Open.

Draper needed just 73 minutes to see off Italian Arnaldi, who beat Djokovic in the second round, 6-0 6-4, with a stunning first set seeing him lose only 10 points.

The British number one is the only top-10 player remaining in the men's tournament and is now just two matches away from claiming a second Masters 1000 title in two months.

Draper's rapid rise to the very top of the men's game kicked off with the Indian Wells title in March and has accelerated on clay, which has been considered his weakest surface.

Having brushed aside Tommy Paul in the last 16, the power of Draper was simply too much for Arnaldi in the opening set, which lasted just 25 minutes.

The Italian offered significantly more resistance in the second set but still did not create a break point and Draper set up a semi-final against either 10th seed Lorenzo Musetti or lucky loser Gabriel Diallo.

While Draper is brimming with confidence, Iga Swiatek appears to be in something of a crisis with less than a month to go until the French Open.

The defending champion successfully recovered from losing the opening set 6-0 against Madison Keys on Wednesday but was all at sea in a 6-1 6-1 defeat by Coco Gauff in the women's semi-finals.

open image in gallery Jack Draper will make his debut in the men's top five ( Getty Images )

Swiatek, who has not won a title since Roland Garros last year, looked ill at ease throughout, was given a rare warning for an audible obscenity and appeared to be struggling to hold back tears.

There were jeers from some of the crowd late in the match as Swiatek sprayed balls well out of court, and the Pole walked off with head bowed after just 65 minutes.

"I feel like I haven't been moving well and the tennis was also on and off for most of the tournament," she told reporters in Madrid.

"Today everything kind of collapsed tennis wise. I wish I would have moved better. I know how I can move and usually I didn't have to think about it much but for the last weeks it hasn't been that easy."

open image in gallery Iga Swiatek was thrashed by Coco Gauff earlier in the day ( AP )

Having won 11 of her first 12 meetings with Gauff, many of them one-sided encounters, Swiatek has now lost three in a row, with this the first time the American has got the better of her on clay.

"Maybe it wasn't her best level today but I think I kind of forced her into some awkward positions," said Gauff in her on-court interview. "I'm really happy with how I played today."

Victory over either Aryna Sabalenka or Elina Svitolina in the final would see Gauff overtake Swiatek into second place in the rankings.

The other men's semi-final will pit Casper Ruud, who saw off Daniil Medvedev 6-3 7-5, against Francisco Cerundolo, who ended the run of Miami Open champion Jakub Mensik.

PA